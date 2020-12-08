Apple officially announces over-ear AirPods Max for $779

Following months of rumours, Apple’s over-ear headphones have officially launched and are called the AirPods Max.
The AirPods Max are available to order starting now for $779 and will go on sale on December 15th.
The headphones feature the H1 chip, Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, audio sharing, hands-free Siri voice commands and spatial audio. The AirPods Max are available in five colours: ‘Space Gray,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Sky Blue,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink.’
The tech giant says in a press release that the headphones feature “rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”
With this latest launch, Apple is now competing with other premium brands like Bose and Sony, which all have years of experience in the over-ear headphone space. That said, the company also owns Beats, which sells several different over-ear headphones, including the Beats Studio 3 and Beats Solo Pro.
It is worth noting that this is an odd time for Apple to introduce yet another new product.
