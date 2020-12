Apple Researching a Matte Black Finish for MacBooks

Apple has filed a patent application for an intense light-absorbant matte black finish for a range of products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook (via Patently Apple). Image via ColorWare The patent application, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is titled “Anodized Part Having a Matte Black Appearance,” and outlines the characteristics of the finish and…