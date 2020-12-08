Apple announces AirPods Max, over-ear headphones with noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and audio sharing, available from December 15 for $549 (Chris Welch/The Verge)

Chris Welch / The Verge:
Apple announces AirPods Max, over-ear headphones with noise cancellation, adaptive EQ, spatial audio, and audio sharing, available from December 15 for $549 — The first over-ear headphones with an Apple logo on them,nbsp; — It turns out Apple has one more major hardware announcement …
