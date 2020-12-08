Another international traveller misses hotel quarantine; US COVID-19 deaths soar as UK vaccine program kicks off; Experts still baffled by India’s mystery illness; Victoria reaches 40 days without local COVID-19 cases

Workers have performed a citizen’s arrest this morning after a man was shot at a worksite in Melbourne’s west.

Emergency services attended the Rebecca Drive worksite in Ravenhall just before 8.30am, where a man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Officers remain on scene as investigations continue.

understands a man in his 80s is in police custody.

“The man, believed to be in his 80s, is currently assisting police with their enquiries,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“The exact circumstances surround the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.”

A man has been taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

