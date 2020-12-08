Another 183 people have died of Covid-19-linked illness

Another 183 deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported.

The Eastern and Western Cape bore the brunt of the deaths, with 82 people dying in the Eastern Cape, and 50 in the Western Cape.

A total of 4 011 new coronavirus cases have been reported.

The Department of Health said 82 people died in the Eastern Cape, 20 in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 13 in KwaZulu-Natal, seven in the Northern Cape and 50 in the Western Cape.

This means 22 432 people are confirmed to have died of Covid-19-related illnesses.

A cumulative 5 640 042 tests have been completed, of which 28 127 were conducted since the last report.

The department said there were 46 385 active cases and 753 072 recoveries.