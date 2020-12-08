Ann Marie Claims Gun ‘Fell’ During Shooting Incident

R&B singer is claiming that her gun “fell” during the shooting incident in which she shot her side dude in the head.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. When the officers arrived, he found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was still responsive, so he was rushed to a local hospital.

According to the police officer’s report, Ann Marie claimed that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.” She was screaming hysterically when the officer arrived.

Ann Marie is perhaps best known for her 2018 song “Secret,” which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019, managing to reach at No. 22. She has released albums Ann Marie, Unf—witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.

She was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.