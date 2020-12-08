Home Entertainment Ann Marie Claims Gun ‘Fell’ During Shooting Incident

Ann Marie Claims Gun ‘Fell’ During Shooting Incident

R&B singer is claiming that her gun “fell” during the shooting incident in which she shot her side dude in the head.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. When the officers arrived, he found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was still responsive, so he was rushed to a local hospital.

According to the police officer’s report, Ann Marie claimed that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.” She was screaming hysterically when the officer arrived.

