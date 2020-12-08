Angelina Jolie Advice To Women Afraid Of Holidays Abuse

“Only you really know the danger you are in.”

Angelina Jolie’s always been passionately outspoken when it comes to awareness regarding social issues, especially through her work with the United Nations Human Rights Campaign.


Eric Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

According to the UN, the campaign “builds on existing international legal and policy frameworks and works to synergize the efforts of all UN offices and agencies working to prevent and end violence against women and girls.”

She’s currently promoting the UN’s 16 Days of Activism campaign “to prevent and end violence against women and girls,” and while discussing the campaign with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Jolie offered her advice to women — and anyone else — who are fearing abuse during the holiday season.


Eric Vandeville / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“Talk to someone. Try to find allies,” she said. “Be connected for emergencies. For example, you can agree a code word with a friend or family member, which tells them if you are facing an emergency. Begin to build a network and gain knowledge.”


Mike Marsland / WireImage

“It’s sad to say, but you can’t assume all friends and family will always want to believe and support you. Often it will be strangers who help. Or other victims, support groups, or faith groups.”


Gary Mitchell / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

“Above all, be careful. Only you really know the danger you are in, and until you find your support outside, you may feel quite alone.”


Matteo Nardone / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Jolie also had advice for what you should do if you suspect someone you know is experiencing abuse during the holidays: “Try to stay close and present in their lives. Make it clear that you are there for them. Another thing we can all do is educate ourselves.”

“Learn about domestic violence. Learn how trauma affects our health and can lead to biological changes, particularly in children. Take these issues seriously.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

If you or someone you know is being abused, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. You can find more resources, information, and support here.

