Andy Cohen Reacts To Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has responded to the news that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have left Vanderpump Rules.

“I gotta talk about Jax and Brittany. just have to say, I have to give it up to them,” Andy said on his Sirius XM show.

“That’s quite a run that he had,” e continued. “He will go down as one of the biggest, you know, reality stars in their moment, don’t you think?”

Prior to Brittany, Jax was seen as a player on the show and his wild antics and incredulous lies helped to pull in viewers for the show.

