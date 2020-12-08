Android phone deals December 2020: Free Pixel 4a, $600 Galaxy S10 & more

Getting a new phone in your hands doesn’t have to be as expensive as you might think. There are always deals out there on Android phones but they tend to come and go rather quickly with other discounts appearing in their place. However, if you’re hoping to buy one of the latest devices on the market, finding a proper deal is easier than ever these days.

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are two main types of deals to consider. You could buy your new phone unlocked so that you own it and can bring it to any carrier where it’s compatible, or you can purchase devices through carrier deals at a retailer such as Verizon or T-Mobile.

Carrier deals generally make you pay for the device in monthly installments and require that you add a line of service, which means you’ll be locked into paying for the device (and your service contract) for a few years. Deals like these can be excellent if you’re willing or need to switch carriers, but if you don’t want to switch your service, you probably want to stick to deals on unlocked devices.

Best unlocked Android phone deals

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is currently down to $599.99 at Amazon, saving you $150 off its regular price. This device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and can be used with most major carriers as it’s GSM and CDMA compatible. $599.99 at Amazon Right now you can save $250 on a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Amazon. It features a 6.8-inch Infinity display, 256GB capacity, quad camera setup, S Pen, all-day battery life, and more. $799.99 at Amazon Pick up the OnePlus 8 Pro in Ultramarine Blue at a $200 discount via Amazon right now. This device has 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, Quad Camera, and a beautiful 120Hz fluid display. It even features the Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in. $799 at Amazon Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ is currently discounted by $250 at Amazon which is great because it’s an incredible phone. While we recommend the Galaxy S20 FE for most people, the S20+ is worth the extra money for its improved screen and cameras, and its sleeker metal-and-glass design. Plus, with 12GB of RAM, this thing will keep going for years and years and years. $949.99 at Amazon One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance. It’s discounted $70 for a limited time. $179.99 at Amazon TCL’s 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save 25% instantly today. $337.49 at Amazon The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone’s price range. Today’s deal saves you 25% when you clip the coupon on its product page. $187.49 at Amazon Save up to $550 on the Note 20 Ultra when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. Even devices with cracked screens can earn you up to $340. Plus, the Samsung Discount Program can save some people an additional $65. Shop at Samsung The Motorola Edge has a massive 6.7-inch 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset with 5G connectivity, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 64MP camera at the back, 25MP front camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charge. For what you’re paying here, you are getting an incredible deal. $499.99 at Amazon Back to top Best carrier Android phone deals Visible uses Verizon’s 4G LTE network while offering some of the most affordable phone plans around at just $40/month! Today you can score a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a either outright or with monthly device payments starting at $14/month. You’ll also get a pair of Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones with the purchase. from $14 per month at Visible Verizon is offering up to $550 off the cost of the Google Pixel 5 when you trade-in an eligible device and add a new line of service. On the other hand, you can save $250 more when switching to Verizon as a new customer. Shop at Verizon Verizon is offering $1,000 off the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra when you buy two and add a new line of service on a premium Unlimited line. You’ll save up to $250 more when switching to Verizon. Verizon even includes free Stream TV and 5G access at no extra charge. Shop at Verizon With a gorgeous display, incredible performance, and great cameras, the OnePlus 8T brings a lot to the table. If you buy the phone through T-Mobile, you can save a total of $375 by getting it via a monthly installment plan and adding a new line of service. The credit is paid out over 24 monthly bill credits. $15.63/month at T-Mobile The Pixel 4a 5G is one of the best Android values of 2020, and right now, T-Mobile has a great deal on it. If you join the carrier, pick an eligible plan, and purchase the 4a 5G on a monthly installment plan, you can get up to $250 back through monthly bill credits. Shop at T-Mobile The Google Pixel 4a features design upgrades, an enhanced camera, and all-day battery life that puts other budget smartphones to shame. Today’s deal at Verizon scores you the device for free when you add a line on select unlimited plans. Shop at Verizon The Galaxy S20+ 5G is currently $400 off at Verizon. Trade-in an eligible device to save up to $550 extra today. You’ll save $1,000 if you’re buying two and add a line on select unlimited plans. Shop at Verizon

Back to top

How much should you spend on a phone?

The weird thing about shopping for a phone is that there are two ways to do it: outright, or through your carrier. (Actually, there a few more ways to do it — financing it through the manufacturer itself, or buying it used, but we’ll focus on the first two now.)

Buying a phone unlocked means you’re spending more for the phone upfront in exchange for spending less on your monthly phone bill. That’s because when you buy a phone through your carrier, its cost is amortized over the length of your contract, usually around 18 to 24 months.

Things get a bit more complicated on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, because companies are playing with their prices in ways they don’t usually during other times of the year. Yes, phones do go on sale in March and August, but November is really when things start getting competitive.

The other thing to keep in mind is that the more expensive phones — the Galaxy Note 20 Ultras of the world, for example — will usually have the largest percentage drop in terms of discounts, but overall, they’re still going to be far more expensive than the mid-range options that, honestly, offer almost as good an experience for less than half the price.

If you’re set on getting a phone through your carrier, Black Friday and Cyber Monday really are the best times to get them, since they’re more willing to negotiate or make exceptions on your monthly plan pricing in exchange for picking up a new phone. Most carriers are looking for new signups, so if you’re willing to switch providers entirely you can likely get at least one, if not two, free smartphones for your trouble.

Either way, do a bunch of research before you buy. We have a list of the best Android phones and the best cheap Android phones to help you make your decision. I recommend you give those a look before pressing buy on anything above.