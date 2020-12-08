Alleged Explicit Video w/ LIL BABY Leaks: Twitter Calls Him ‘Big’ Baby!! (Graphic)

They call him Lil Baby, but according to a new video – he’s anything but THAT.

Lil Baby

Rap superstar Lil Baby is caught up in an EPIC scandal. He’s being accused of cheating on his babys mother Jayda with an adult film star. And Lil Baby’s entanglement with the adult film star was videotaped, and allegedly leaked online.

This all started yesterday, when an adult film star named Ms London went on Twitter bragging about carrying on an affair with the platinum selling rapper.

Look:

Shortly after Ms London exposed the alleged affair, a few Twitter sleuths went through some old videos that Ms London posted online, and claim that they located an explicit video showing her “entangling” with Lil Baby.

That video is currently going viral online, and has been viewed more Ethan 1 million times.

In case you’re wondering, the sis the adult film star that Lil Baby is accused of carrying on the affair with:

And this is Lil Baby’s day one chick, and babys mother, Jayda Cheaves:

