Alleged Explicit Video w/ LIL BABY Leaks: Twitter Calls Him ‘Big’ Baby!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

They call him Lil Baby, but according to a new video – he’s anything but THAT.

Rap superstar Lil Baby is caught up in an EPIC scandal. He’s being accused of cheating on his babys mother Jayda with an adult film star. And Lil Baby’s entanglement with the adult film star was videotaped, and allegedly leaked online.

HERE IS A TWITTER SEARCH FOR LIL BABY AND THE ALLEGED SIDE CHICK

This all started yesterday, when an adult film star named Ms London went on Twitter bragging about carrying on an affair with the platinum selling rapper.

