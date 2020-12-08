Airbnb launches Airbnb.org for allowing hosts to provide free and discounted stays to refugees, essential workers, and people affected by natural disasters (Kim Lyons/The Verge)

Kim Lyons / The Verge:
Airbnb launches Airbnb.org for allowing hosts to provide free and discounted stays to refugees, essential workers, and people affected by natural disasters — Hosts on the platform can provide free and discounted stays as in-kind donations,nbsp; — Airbnb is launching a nonprofit to allow …
