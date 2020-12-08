Adrienne Asks Olivia Jade Hard Questions On Red Table Talk

In Olivia’s defense, she sat there and took it — she owned up to her privilege and her ignorance — because Gammy’s monologue was passionate, insightful, and, most of all, correct:

There is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis, right? There is so much devastation — particularly, this year, 2020, with the pandemic and everything…there’s so much inequality and inequity that when you come to The Table with something like this, it’s like, “Child, please.” I am exhausted, I am exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you’re not in school right now. Because, at the end of the day, you’re going to be OK. Your parents are going to go in and do their 60 days, and they’re going to pay their fine, and you guys will go on and live your life. And there are so many of us that it’s not going to be that situation. It just makes it very difficult, right now, to care.