Adobe Lightroom CC v4.1 Brings Native Apple M1 Support

Adobe today updated Lightroom CC to version 4.1 in the Mac App Store to bring native support for Apple’s new M1 Macs.



Adobe has been working to bring its Creative Cloud apps to Apple’s new Macs. Adobe announced the release of Photoshop Beta for Apple silicon last month and says it is working on a native version of Lightroom Classic for Apple silicon that will be released next year.

Earlier versions of the photo-editing app worked on ‌M1‌ Macs, but had to be run via Apple’s Rosetta software, which translates made-for-Intel x86 code to allow it to work on machines powered by Apple silicon.

The professional photo editing software is free to download, but requires a $9.99 monthly subscription via Apple’s in-app purchase system after a one-week trial. 1TB of cloud storage is included with a subscription.

In addition, Adobe Photoshop for iPadOS got a quick update today that fixes a critical bug that caused file import and brush problems.

Adobe on Monday also updated Lightroom for iPad. Version 6.1.0 of the app allows users to access to new Discover edits and Learn tutorials through widgets.

(Thanks, Roland!)