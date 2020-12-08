A proposed Australian bill to force Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news now recognizes the monetary value of traffic that platforms send publishers (Angus Whitley/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Angus Whitley / Bloomberg:

A proposed Australian bill to force Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news now recognizes the monetary value of traffic that platforms send publishers  —  Google and Facebook Inc. won a key concession in Australia as the government unveiled details of a world-first law to force …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR