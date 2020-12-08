2020 In Photos: A Year Like No Other

By Dean Baquet, executive editor

Certain years are so eventful they are regarded as pivotal in history, years when wars and slavery ended and deep generational fissures burst into the open — 1865, 1945 and 1968 among them. The year 2020 will certainly join this list. It will long be remembered and studied as a when more than 1.5 million people globally died during a pandemic, racial unrest gripped the world, and democracy itself faced extraordinary tests.

The photographs in this collection capture those historic 12 months. Jeffrey Henson Scales, who edited The Year in Pictures with David Furst, said he had never felt such sweep and emotion from a single year’s images — from the “joy and optimism” of a New Year’s Eve kiss in Times Square, to angry crowds on the streets of Hong Kong and in American cities, to scenes of painful debates over race and policing, to the “seemingly countless graves and coffins across the globe.”

The impeachment of an American president culminated in early 2020. But two pictures taken in late January in Wuhan, China, are hints of a larger cataclysm to come. In one aerial shot, construction workers are building a giant hospital virtually overnight to handle hundreds of patients stricken with the coronavirus. The other looks like a still from a sci-fi film: A man dressed in black, wearing a white mask, lies dead on a city street; two emergency workers have stepped away from him and gaze at the viewer — all but their eyes hidden by face coverings and ghostly white protective suits.

Then the virus swept the world, recorded in indelible images. The scenes of people comforting beloved family members through glass and cellphones are heartbreaking. Some of the most haunting images are of emptiness. Still cities. Vacant streets of London and the Place de la Concorde. A desolate Munich subway station. Among the most disturbing is a photo of a refrigerated trailer set up as a makeshift morgue in Greenwich Village.

Punctuating these scenes are photographs of a tumultuous American election that even without the ravages of the virus would end up looming large in history books. As the year progresses, fueled by police shootings of young Black men, powerfully symbolic pictures of protests begin appearing. In May, a lone demonstrator carries an upside-down American flag past a burning liquor store in Minneapolis, in protest of the killing of George Floyd.

In 2020, a year when all aspects of life seemed transformed, so was the process of making these photographs. Journalists are observers, not participants, but the most striking sense to emerge from interviews with the photographers who took these pictures — described by Mr. Henson Scales as the most diverse group in his more than a decade curating this annual compilation — was how much they too lived what they witnessed. No one could escape the virus and vitalness of 2020. It gave photographers fresh perspective. And they gave us unforgettable images from a historic year in our lives.

New York, Jan. 1 In Times Square, an ebullient start to the year that would bring a pandemic, a recession and a race for a vaccine to restore normal life.

Calla Kessler/ “Everyone was so hopeful and excited making proclamations that 2020 was going to be their year. It just seems like a horrible joke now. It seemed like we were ringing in a very special year, and we were, but wow.” — Calla Kessler Hong Kong, Jan. 1 After weeks of relative calm, pro-democracy protesters took to the streets, resuming mass demonstrations that had begun the previous June.

Lam Yik Fei for Des Moines, Jan. 5 Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. prayed at the Corinthian Baptist Church during his presidential campaign, in which he promised to restore the “soul of America.”

Brittainy Newman/ This trip to Iowa was Brittainy Newman’s first on the campaign trail, and this image came from one of her last opportunities to photograph anyone in such close quarters this year. “They were praying for him on his journey, on this trail he’s going on, and for him to become president and wishing the world would get someone new,” she said. “Everyone was trying desperately to believe. Even Biden’s face — he’s staring right at Clara Jones. He was just staring at her, and her hands — they never let go. They just kept saying ‘Amen, amen.’ You could feel it. It was like a crescendo building up. Everyone at the end had goosebumps.” Saudi Arabia, Jan. 6 The Dakar Rally, an annual off-road endurance event that has been held in dozens of countries, was hosted in 2020 by the largest country on the Arabian Peninsula.

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 7 Supporters of Nicolás Maduro tried blocking the re-election of Juan Guaidó as leader of the National Assembly. Since 2019, both men have claimed to be Venezuela’s rightful president.

Adriana Loureiro Fernandez for New York, Jan. 8 Fidaa Zaidan performing in “Grey Rock,” a play about a Palestinian man who decides to build a rocket to the moon.

Caitlin Ochs for Bago State Forest, Australia, Jan. 10 A dehydrated and underfed wild horse was on the verge of collapse as Australia battled one of the worst wildfire seasons in its history.

Matthew Abbott for “Once a fire goes through, things are just so quiet. You don’t realize all the bugs, all the birds, all the little beings make these noises. It’s just so disconcerting to be walking through this destroyed forest and have complete silence.” — Matthew Abbott Milwaukee, Jan. 14 President Trump at a “Keep America Great” rally, two days before the official start of his impeachment trial for charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Doug Mills/ Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 19 Eric Fisher of the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ 35- victory over the Tennessee Titans in the A.F.C. championship game sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl LIV, which they went on to win.

Chang W. Lee/ Benghazi, Libya, Jan. 23 After years of conflict, Libyan factions edged briefly toward a cease-fire, but this street in Benghazi best told the story of life in the exhausted country.

Ivor Prickett for Ivor Prickett traveled to Benghazi in Libya, from where he had reported years earlier, after being granted the rare permission to photograph the eastern part of the country. “It was basically unrecognizable,” Mr. Prickett said after his chance to get a look at a part of the nation that had been largely cut off to foreigners for years. “I couldn’t really figure out what was where. It did come back to me, but it was one of the most heavily destroyed scenes I’ve seen in years, and that’s saying a lot because I’ve been in Mosul and Raqqa.” Officials in Benghazi kept steering Mr. Prickett away from the old, colonial part of the city. He found a way to sneak in with the help of friends, and eventually persuaded officials to let him work there. “At night it was particularly poignant, because there was no electricity and would just be lit by lights of cars,” he said. “There were people living amongst the ruins. It was really evocative and spooky. And I was walking around and saw one of the most heavily destroyed streets and saw this one light probably as far as the eye could see across three or four blocks on the second or third floor of an apartment block. It looked so out of place in this completely gutted building. “I was waiting for a car to come down the street to light the buildings with a slow exposure, then just by chance this cat walked across in front of the car, and that was the picture. I had the car and the cat, and I knew I had the picture and just packed up and went home.” St. Petersburg, Russia, Jan. 15 During President Vladimir V. Putin’s state of the nation speech, displayed on a facade, he called for constitutional changes that would allow him to hold power past 2024.

Anton Vaganov/Reuters Los Angeles, Jan. 22 New citizens were sworn in at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Todd Heisler/ Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 30 Milagros Vásquez, seated, was turned away by five hospitals as she went into labor. Venezuela’s public health system has been shattered by a broken economy, with maternity wards the most damaged.

Meridith Kohut for Meridith Kohut wanted to show how the economic collapse in Venezuela was devastating the country’s health care system by illustrating the plight of pregnant women. Ms. Kohut and Julie Turkewitz, the Andes bureau chief for , followed one woman in labor who was turned away from several hospitals before planting herself in front of one and refusing to leave. “She had been in labor for 40 hours,” Ms. Kohut said. “She just said, ‘I’m not going to go try anywhere else.’ She eventually fainted and a bunch of other pregnant women who had just started labor were there and they and their families all started banging on the door. “We were afraid she was going to die. I took a photo of her when she fainted, and her mom was screaming and pleading for help. Then everyone in the Times team dropped our cameras and everything and we all started banging on the door, too, and then they finally let her inside. And unfortunately, her baby died the next morning. “The crisis is so bad that to do a funeral is like the equivalent of a year’s worth of minimum-wage salary. So she couldn’t afford to bury the baby and had to leave the body in the morgue. It was absolutely heartbreaking.” Wuhan, China, Jan. Construction teams worked around the clock on a field hospital that was mostly built in 10 days to help cope with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Getty Images Wuhan, China, Jan. 30 A month into the coronavirus outbreak, workers in hazmat suits attended to an elderly man who collapsed near a hospital.

Hector Retamal/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images Hector Retamal remembers taking the train from Shanghai to Wuhan, China, in January, as the city was locking down. A woman approached him and asked where he was going.“‘It’s no good. It’s dangerous. Don’t go to Wuhan,’” he recalled her saying. “People were really afraid of the virus.” Mr. Retamal arrived to find a deserted train station and a ghost town of a city of some 11 million people. He and a videographer spent about 10 days there. The two men often had to walk, lugging their gear across the sprawling city and trying to keep a low profile from the police, who would shoo them back to their hotels. Coming across a man’s body on the ground not far from one hospital was startling, Mr. Retamal said. The scene unfolded in utter chaos and confusion. “My question was what was he doing there,” Mr. Retamal said. “He didn’t move and, wow, is he dead? I was starting to take photos because it was strange and at that exact moment a woman started to scream, saying ‘No, no, no,’ and she asked us to leave the place, and she was angry.” More people arrived, surrounding Mr. Retamal and telling him not to take photos. Everyone kept their distance from the man until people in white protective suits and masks arrived and placed him in a yellow body bag. They sprayed disinfectant around the area where he had lain. The police began to arrive, and Mr. Retamal hurried away. He and his colleagues never officially confirmed that the man had died of Covid-19; nobody would answer their questions.

Washington, Feb. 6 President Trump holding up a copy of to show its banner headline about his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

Anna Moneymaker/ “This event was an hour of him saying, you guys tried and failed. It was celebratory. He was oozing confidence. The room was just filled with confidence.” — Anna Moneymaker Des Moines, Feb. 3 A full slate of candidates awaited the support of Iowa Democrats as the caucuses began. Joseph R. Biden Jr., who won his party’s nomination, came in fourth in the contest.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Nazaré, Portugal, Feb. 11 Maya Gabeira of Brazil on the biggest wave ever ridden by a woman, and the biggest wave surfed by anyone during the 2019-20 winter season, a first for women in professional surfing.

Armando Franca/Associated Press Armando Franca has been going to Nazaré, Portugal, for the past decade to watch surfers brave huge waves. “It is crazy to be there and watch these people going out into a really scary sea,” he said. “Every I go I’m still amazed at what they’re willing to do.” The competition was especially poignant for one of the surfers, Maya Gabeira, who several years ago was injured and had to be rescued in what could have been a deadly accident on the waves. Thousands of spectators were lined on cliffs above the water this year. “The waves are so big that if you’re down below by the beach you don’t see anything other than just spray and foam,” Mr. Franca said. The surfers are careful and organized. They wear life vests, carry a small canister of oxygen and work in teams of two, with one riding a Jet Ski in case a surfer needs help. Still, the waves are huge and dangerous. Ms. Gabeira conquered a massive 73½-foot wave, setting a record for the biggest ever surfed by a woman. Los Angeles, Feb. A public memorial service for the basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at the Staples Center, where Bryant played for the bulk of his career. They died in a helicopter crash.

Jenna Schoenefeld for Seattle, Feb. 22 Supporters of Senator Elizabeth Warren at an event that was held on the same day as the Nevada caucuses, in which she finished in fourth place.

Ruth Fremson/ Wuhan, China, Feb. 4 A worker walking in a convention center that was converted into a temporary hospital to treat people with the coronavirus.

Chinatopix, via Associated Press Washington, Feb. 4 Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address. Earlier in the evening, he declined to shake her hand.

Erin Schaff/ Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Feb. 2 Senator Bernie Sanders at a field office the day before Iowa’s Democratic caucuses. The release of results in the race was delayed by errors and inconsistencies.

Hilary Swift for Laisamis, Kenya, Feb. 8 Kenya battled its worst desert locust outbreak in 70 years, threatening the food security of millions.

Khadija Farah for Jerez, Spain, Feb. 29 Manuel Liñán’s flamenco company represents something new to mainstream flamenco audiences: a frank and joyful expression of gay identity.

Camila Falquez for New York, Feb. 11 Rogan, an Irish setter, during the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. A black standard poodle named Siba took the pageant’s top prize.

Victor Llorente for “This was at the end of the day and the dog was just sitting there, just waiting.” — Victor Llorente Italian Riviera, Feb. 1 The French writer Gabriel Matzneff, who for decades wrote openly of his pedophilia, went into hiding after one of his victims spoke out, prompting an investigation.

Andrea Mantovani for Wuhan, China, Feb. 3 To contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese government sealed off Wuhan and banned most public transportation and private cars from its streets.

Getty Images Beijing, Feb. 12 A lone diner in a neighborhood known for its nightlife. The Chinese government imposed restrictions on practically every aspect of life amid the coronavirus crisis.

Gilles Sabrié for Hasankeyf, Turkey, Feb. 20 Near the site of the city’s old bazaar, which was demolished to make way for a new dam. The project flooded the Tigris River, submerging the valley and displacing 70,000 people.

Mauricio Lima for

Cenate Sotto, Italy, March 15 Claudio Travelli, 61, a coronavirus patient, being examined at his home. The following day, his family called an ambulance again because his condition had worsened.

Fabio Bucciarelli for An unimaginable toll around the world The Price

Of the

Pandemic By the end of January, the World Health Organization had declared the coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan, China, a global health emergency. As the virus made its way around the world, fear of contagion changed everything about how photographers worked, undermining the intimacy that comes from spending in proximity to subjects. In late March, Fabio Bucciarelli was in Bergamo, Italy, where infections were surging. “It was some kind of laboratory for the world,” he said. “But there were no images from inside.” Every day, Italian television reported a counting of the dead. Still, Mr. Bucciarelli said, “nobody was ready for this.” He trailed health care workers inside the home of Claudio Travelli, who was ill with the virus, as they examined him. Mr. Travelli was eventually taken to a hospital, where he stayed for three weeks. By early December, the global toll of the pandemic had reached staggering numbers: 65 million people sickened and 1.5 million people dead. Mr. Travelli was not among those who lost their lives. “He started back to work and started living his life again,” Mr. Bucciarelli said. “It was one of the few happy stories.” Laghman, Afghanistan, March 13 Two children walked past members of a Taliban unit in an area the group controlled. In February, the U.S. signed a deal with Taliban leaders, setting the stage to end America’s longest war.

Jim Huylebroek for Jim Huylebroek had been trying to photograph the Taliban on their home turf for years, constantly being denied permission when he inquired. Finally, an opportunity arose this year when he was allowed to travel with Mujib Mashal, a New York Times senior correspondent, to the eastern part of Afghanistan. The trip was nerve-racking, especially when the asphalt road turned into dirt as his car crossed from government-controlled territory to the Taliban’s turf, and camouflaged men with guns approached the car. The men allowed Mr. Huylebroek to photograph them, and as they stood to the side of the road and children passed, he captured the moment. Mumbai, India, March 26 A municipal worker fumigating a vegetable market. It was the second day of a national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Atul Loke for Ponte San Pietro, Italy, March Members of the Italian Army and military police loaded coffins onto trucks to be taken out of the city. Cemeteries and cremation services in the Bergamo region struggled to cope with a surge in coronavirus deaths.

Fabio Bucciarelli for São Paulo, Brazil, March 18 Residents of the Copan building gathered at their windows to protest the pandemic response of President Jair Bolsonaro, who called the coronavirus a “fantasy” that was being blown out of proportion by political rivals and the press to weaken his government.

Victor Moriyama for Victor Moriyama had been traveling for work in mid-March when he arrived back home in São

Paolo to find the city was bracing for the virus. President Jair Bolsonaro had been downplaying the threat of the illness, and citizens were worried and angry. They were protesting, but doing so safely from inside their homes. Mr. Moriyama wanted to capture the protest from outside one of the city’s most famous buildings, and took the photo as dozens of residents came to their windows to express their displeasure with their president. “It was fantastic,” he said. “The noise from the people was like a kind of orchestra.” New York, March 28 Brittainy Newman, a photographer, and her mother, Erika Kirkland, ate their dinner in separate rooms. Ms. Newman had a dry cough and was losing her sense of taste, and was isolating from her mother as a precaution.

Brittainy Newman/ London, March 18 An empty street during rush hour in London. Early on, the coronavirus outbreak brought major metropolises to a screeching halt.

Andrew Testa for “What this picture shows is that the people in the U.K. were actually acting a long before the government did, which is exactly what the government has been accused of — dragging its feet.” — Andrew Testa Munich, March 21 A commuterless subway station in the early days of the pandemic. Many images of empty public spaces appeared to be both haunted and haunting.

Laetitia Vancon for New York, March 10 Jewish families celebrated Purim in Borough Park, Brooklyn, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities outside Israel.

Ashley Gilbertson for In February and March, Ashley Gilbertson was trying to document how New Yorkers were feeling as they watched the news about the virus devastating first Wuhan, China, and then cities in Italy. To Mr. Gilbertson, the photo represented the moment when New Yorkers knew what was coming their way but didn’t quite know what to do. “We were trying to be normal, but trying to start taking some sort of precautions — but what? What do you do? It was a picture of walking a line with virtually no information.” In March, a coronavirus outbreak hit Jewish communities in New Rochelle, and Mr. Gilbertson knew people there traveled back and forth to Borough Park, Brooklyn. With the Jewish holiday of Purim approaching, he went to Borough Park to see whether people were being cautious or celebrating. He found hundreds of people dressed up and dancing in the streets. “I hopped in my car to go to a different part of the neighborhood and as I pulled up to the block, I saw those three little girls crammed into the window, watching everyone celebrating,” he said. “I took the picture. In the frame after that photo, the girls were looking at me. In the next frame, they were gone. It was one of these moments that was absolutely stolen. It existed for a tiny moment before they saw me.” New York, March 30 A hospital worker peered into a tent connected to a refrigerated trailer, which was used as a morgue outside Lenox Health Greenwich Village. The coronavirus crisis pushed the city’s system for caring for the dead to its limits.

Todd Heisler/ ﻿Paterson, N.J., March A firefighter talking to a family member of a suspected coronavirus patient. As the virus hit the city hard in late March, nearly 80 percent of ambulance calls for the coronavirus required transportation to the hospital.

Chang W. Lee/ Scarsdale, N.Y., March 16 Members of the National Guard disinfecting surfaces at the Jewish Community Center of Mid-Westchester. New York created a “containment area” in Westchester County to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Andrew Seng for ﻿New York, March 13 Shoppers scrambled to load up with supplies at a Costco in Manhattan. As the coronavirus spread and lockdowns loomed, panic-buying of grocery staples, medicines and cleaning products skyrocketed.

Gabriela Bhaskar for Milan, March 13 Italians played music on their balconies as a show of solidarity in the face of the coronavirus, which spread rapidly through the country that month.

Alessandro Grassani for Paris, March 18 Place de la Concorde was empty in what would normally have been the morning rush hour as France entered lockdown.

Andrea Mantovani for Andrea Mantovani started the first morning of the Paris lockdown in the iconic Place de la Concorde. Her father used to take her there as a child to show her the vibrant, busting life of her hometown. She was stunned to find it empty amid a gray sky that served as the backdrop. “I felt like the Americans landing on the moon,” she said. She snapped just one photo before she carried on with her work and it was only when she returned home and viewed the photo on her laptop that she realized how breathtaking it was to see the plaza so devoid of life. “I wasn’t looking for a masterpiece,” she said. “For me, my emotions were the masterpiece. I was totally in shock.”

New York, April 16 Kristen Dirks, an I.C.U. nurse, checked her personal protective equipment in a mirror in Central Park, where an emergency field hospital was set up to help care for patients.

Misha Friedman for Elizabeth, N.J., April 9 Shawn’te Harvell, the manager of Smith Funeral Home, prepared a socially distanced visitation for a Covid-19 victim. The spread of the virus robbed many families of the usual rituals of mourning.

Todd Heisler/ “Now, whether it’s going into people’s homes or covering a protest, I am constantly making calculations as to how much risk I am taking — wondering how much is too much in any one place.” — Todd Heisler Yonkers, N.Y., April 6 A 92-year-old man with severe Covid-19 symptoms was intubated at his home by medics before he was transported to a hospital.

John Moore/Getty Images Columbus, Ohio, April 13 Crowds chanted “Open Ohio now!” at the Statehouse in a protest against Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order and the closure of schools and nonessential businesses.

Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch, via Associated Press Joshua Bickel was sent to cover Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily briefing at the Ohio Statehouse in April because his colleague at The Columbus Dispatch had been furloughed, part of an attempt to stem pandemic-related financial losses at the paper. Mr. Bickel had seen several protesters at the Capitol a few days earlier and had heard more were expected there to register their opposition to the governor’s mask mandate. Some photographers were outside taking pictures of the protesters, but Mr. Bickel made a conscious choice to remain inside. The protesters were unmasked and he didn’t want to risk it. “It was April and I didn’t know what was going to go on,” he said. “I wanted to keep myself safe and keep my family safe.” During the news conference, some of the protesters approached the outside of the briefing room and began banging on the windows and chanting. There was a lull in the briefing, so Mr. Bickel had a moment to walk around. “I looked out the doors where they were and saw them standing there and I thought to myself, ‘That is really intense.’ They were up on the doors banging. The framing of the doors was kind of interesting to me in terms of the composition. I went to a more forward angle. They were chanting outside, and you could hear them all doing it at once, and I was trying to get them all visually doing it at the same . In the photo, their mouths were all open and that was a choice that accurately reflected what they’re doing at the . I wanted to do something that would have an impact. And I was only in front of it for 10 to 15 seconds at the most. I walked farther down by the windows and a guy outside flipped me off, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m good.’” São Paulo, Brazil, April 7 Mourners said goodbye to Wilma Bassuti, a Covid-19 victim, at Vila Formosa cemetery, where workers in protective clothing were busy digging line upon line of open graves.

Victor Moriyama for Queens, N.Y., April 10 A Covid-19 patient at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Doctors soon learned that flipping people onto their bellies could improve breathing in those stricken by respiratory distress.

Victor J. Blue for Brooklyn, N.Y., April 9 Precious Anderson, a Covid-19 patient, was shown her newborn baby for the first with the help of Dr. Erroll Byer Jr. and a live video feed at the Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Victor J. Blue for Victor Blue worked with the New York Times reporter Sheri Fink at the start of the pandemic, documenting Covid-19 as it raged through hospitals in New York. “Everybody in the city was scared,” Mr. Blue said. “The hardest thing at first was so much confusion around the virus and what it meant for vulnerable people, especially pregnant mothers.” Mr. Blue had seen Precious Anderson, who was pregnant, on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. “She was not doing well — it did not appear she was going to make it,” he said. While Ms. Anderson was intubated, doctors delivered her baby by cesarean section, and within a couple of days, Ms. Anderson improved. “We were happy to be able to do a story early on that brought some kind of hope, that people could see there were folks who were surviving it,” he said. “That wasn’t the case for most people intubated.” Queens, N.Y., April 1 Paramedics worked to resuscitate a coronavirus patient at a hospital. The borough emerged as the center of New York City’s raging outbreak.

Philip Montgomery for Queens, N.Y., April 16 Coffins before being collected at a funeral home. As the virus ravaged New York, overflowing hospitals and backed-up cemeteries left funeral homes stretched to capacity.

Stephen Speranza for Stephen Speranza had been photographing chaotic scenes in April in New York near Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, among the facilities hit hardest by the virus early on. He went to a nearby family-owned funeral home. “They had been working so long and so hard,” he said. “They had a good camaraderie going.” In the funeral home, the hallway led to one big room in the very back. “It had one of those curtain dividers and it was pulled wide open and the boxes were just laid out across the chairs. Cardboard boxes made for bodies.” “I don’t know if they ran out of boxes or what, but they had a couple chairs with just a piece of plywood across and there was a deceased person on it with just a sheet laid out over it.” Queens, N.Y., April 9 A woman wearing medical scrubs, a protective mask and a face shield traveled on a nearly empty subway train in the Far Rockaway neighborhood as subway ridership plunged.

Jonah Markowitz for Rome, April 10 Pope Francis celebrated Good Friday in an empty St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, a far cry from the usual procession that draws tens of thousands each year.

Nadia Shira Cohen for Minneapolis, April 2 August Jane Harness-Jimenez, 2, took her daily spot at her bedroom window, from which she called hello to people who walked by in a welcome interaction with neighbors amid a statewide stay-at-home order.

Angela Jimenez for Hart Island, N.Y., April 9 As the pandemic claimed more lives, many bodies were sent to New York’s potter’s field off the coast of the Bronx, where for 150 years the city has buried its poor or unclaimed dead.

Lucas Jackson/Reuters Manhasset, N.Y., April 19 Eliana Marcela Rendón was comforted by her husband, Edilson Valencia, as her grandmother, Carmen Evelia Toro, 74, lost her battle against Covid-19 at a hospital on Long Island.

Victor J. Blue for The Bronx, N.Y., April 18 Sal Farenga, an owner of the Farenga Brothers Funeral Home, prepared a body for the embalming process. As the virus death toll mounted, he turned his casket showroom into a makeshift morgue.

Philip Montgomery for Brooklyn, N.Y., April 20 Bodies were stacked in a refrigerated trailer at the Brooklyn Hospital Center. More than 20,000 New Yorkers died in the spring surge of coronavirus infections.

Victor J. Blue for Newark, Del., April 30 A nurse took a moment in a massage chair in an “oasis” room at Christiana Hospital, set up to give stressed medical workers a breather.

Erin Schaff/

Minneapolis, May 28 A third night of protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Explosive footage of Mr. Floyd’s arrest led to an F.B.I. civil rights investigation and the firing of all four officers involved.

Julio Cortez/Associated Press Julio Cortez has long searched out the American flag to tell a story, knowing the important role it has played from Iwo Jima to the landing on the moon to the raising of the banner by firefighters after the attacks of Sept. 11. On the last Thursday in May, days after the killing of George Floyd, Mr. Cortez was standing outside the Minneapolis police precinct that had been evacuated and set on fire by protesters. “This photo was taken at 11:59 and 38 seconds,” he said. “It was just kind of symbolic of the turning point of the day. This was taken after spending about five hours photographing a lot of destruction, a lot of anger, a lot of emotion.” “I was able to spot this man kind of away from everything,” he said. “He was a very tall person, and I’m not a tall person, and so for me to keep up I had to walk quickly. I wanted to position myself to show him with the fire behind him, knowing that the upside down flag is a symbol of distress.” Mr. Cortez did not find out the man’s name, but believes his anonymity adds to the symbolism of the moment. “I kind of like it that he’s not identifiable. My director of photography said it perfectly: This could be anybody. That’s what makes it kind of special.” Washington, May 13 President Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House during a meeting with governors to discuss their states’ handling of the pandemic.

Doug Mills/ Doug Mills has been photographing President Trump for for the past four years. For most of 2020, fears about contracting the coronavirus while working in the White House and traveling with the president have weighed heavily on his mind. “I think about it -7, from being worried about getting Covid, to sleepless nights thinking I had it, to worrying about bringing it home to my wife and my family, to dealing with it at every rally,” he said. “Literally from the you wake up in the morning you thought about it. Everything you covered was impacted by Covid and being in the White House. Knock on wood, I didn’t get it, but I’m pretty religious about wearing a mask and I’m sure there’s some luck involved, too. It affected my work, day in and day out. It never leaves your mind — when you get off a plane and are fully masked up and you go into a rally, and no one is in a mask.” Brooklyn, N.Y., May 15 Circles painted on the grass at Domino Park in Williamsburg helped people spend outdoors while staying socially distanced from others.

Hilary Swift for Corcolle, Italy, May 14 Megan Vassallo of the Rony Roller Circus practiced her aerial hoop techniques. The circus had been camped out on the outskirts of Rome since March, when the coronavirus lockdown began.

Nadia Shira Cohen for “Since the circus was closed and a lot of the performers were stuck elsewhere, the older kids of the circus were able to play on this aerial hoop every day. It was the center of this closed-down circus.” — Nadia Shira Cohen New York, May 13 Light from the Guggenheim Museum’s shuttered exhibition “Countryside, The Future” cast an alien glow onto Fifth Avenue.

Jeenah Moon for New York, May 1 In a pandemic-proof interview, the comedian Jerry Seinfeld spoke from his home quarantine about his new stand-up special and the future of comedy. “I’m not in the mood to be funny,” he said.

Daniel Arnold for “It was so weird,” said Daniel Arnold, of his assignment to take a portrait of Jerry Seinfeld over FaceTime. As a street photographer, Mr. Arnold had been photographing city life since the pandemic began. “I just went out every day no matter what and walked and looked and rubbed my face in it, but I hadn’t had a job the whole , so this was a curveball to have a FaceTime with Jerry Seinfeld.” It was the beginning of May, and an in-person portrait seemed too risky. “It was in my apartment, completely alone and visibly nervous; for some reason I really choked,” Mr. Arnold said. “I’m in my apartment taking pictures of Jerry Seinfeld on my TV, the most natural place for him to be, and there was a shockwave in the room, but also there was nothing I was going to do to change that. At that point, it was way too nerve-racking to be in a room with anybody. Everyone was in this stage of trying to figure out how to take pictures of each other.” Wantagh, N.Y., May Olivia Grant hugged her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic drop cloth hung on a clothesline. It was their first contact since the start of the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

Al Bello/Getty Images Al Bello, a sports photographer at Getty, was asked to cover the coronavirus outbreak since almost every kind of sport had been shut down. On Memorial Day weekend, Mr. Bello learned that extended family on Long Island was gathering for the first since the pandemic took hold. The grandparents were sad that they couldn’t touch their grandchildren. The family set up an elaborate backyard system with a plastic dropcloth strung over a clothesline so everyone could safely hug. “It was translucent and I thought, ‘Well, if they hug, they might make some shapes with their faces,’” Mr. Bello said. “I just thought, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ Then the parents came. The kids, the grandparents, the husband, the wife. The grandmother got extremely emotional and was hugging the kids and holding their faces — grabbing their faces and not letting go. “It was much more emotional than I’d anticipated, and I was just like, ‘Oof, this is happening right now.’ I just stood off to one side. It was nothing fancy, it was just what was happening in front of me.” Manaus, Brazil, May 25 Rows of newly dug graves at a cemetery in Manaus, the Brazilian Amazon’s biggest city, where at one point every Covid-19 ward was full and 100 people a day were dying.

Tyler Hicks/ Brooklyn, N.Y., May 29 People lined up for food at a Catholic Charities pop-up at St. Finbar Catholic Church in the Bensonhurst neighborhood. Unemployment and hunger rose with pandemic-related job losses.

Yunghi Kim/Contact Press Images “The realization that New York City needs to be fed and there are people hurting and the virus was still bad as people were starting to venture out — the whole thing just broke my heart. This wasn’t an assignment. This was my initiated story. I thought it was important. — Yunghi Kim Bronx, N.Y., May 5 A sealed-off entrance at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station. In its first overnight shutdown in 115 years, the New York subway system was closed from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. to disinfect trains and equipment.

Hilary Swift for “They had kicked all the homeless people off the trains and I thought it was really eerie to see the police tape up there. The whole scene felt like a noir film. It actually looked pretty spooky, which is really what the feeling of the city was and is. At the there was so much unknown, and they were cleaning up the subways as if they were a crime scene.” — Hilary Swift Boston, May 12 Father Ryan Connors administered the Roman Catholic sacrament of anointing at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center. The archdiocese designated 21 priests to be trained to safely offer last rites to Covid-19 patients.

Ryan Christopher Jones for Ryan Christopher Jones was holed up in a hotel room in the Boston area in May, and every the phone rang, he steeled himself. He was assigned to photograph last rites for victims of the coronavirus, and each phone call meant a death was imminent. “It was definitely a difficult head place to be in,” Mr. Jones said. “I was just waiting for people to die. “Once I got the call I would mobilize and hop in the car and put on my P.P.E. and had to be in the hospital within 20 minutes. “I knew it was going to be an emotional challenge, but I had photographed sensitive stories before — a lot of addiction and overdose and immigration at the border. I’m used to situations fraught with emotion, but this was a different experience.” The last rites were condensed to limit the priests’ exposure to the virus, so what normally would have been a 15-minute event lasted only about 90 seconds. “I wanted to maintain the dignity of these people but I had to watch where I stepped because there were tubes all over and lines that were primed, and I didn’t want to block someone from getting fluids. I’m literally tiptoeing around this room for 90 seconds trying to make meaningful photos. It was by far the most intense thing I’ve ever photographed.” Minneapolis, May 27 A woman at a protest against the killing of George Floyd, whose death in police custody led to demonstrations in more than 150 American cities.

Patience Zalanga “This woman, she really broke my heart. It really reflects this deep pain that the city has felt over the past years. George Floyd wasn’t the only high-profile killing. This moment felt like a culmination of all those moments of injustice that have happened in Minneapolis and Minnesota.” — Patience Zalanga Minneapolis, May 31 Officers confronted protesters nearly a week after George Floyd was killed. Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota activated the National Guard to help the police patrol the streets.

Victor J. Blue for Minneapolis, May 29 Demonstrators outside a burning fast food restaurant, four days after the killing of George Floyd. Businesses around the country sustained damage from widespread looting and arson.

John Minchillo/Associated Press San Jose, Calif., May 29 A protester took a knee in front of a line of police officers during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Dai Sugano/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News, via Getty Images

New York, June 4 Protesters marched in Manhattan as anger spread across the country over the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Demetrius Freeman for From a death in police custody to a national reckoning Black Lives Matter The video from the night of May 25 in Minneapolis made its way around the United States and eventually the world: George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was pinned to the ground by a white police officer, could be heard repeatedly saying the words “I can’t breathe.” Mr. Floyd’s death in police custody led to protests against racial injustice in more than 150 American cities. The photographer Demetrius Freeman has been documenting the Black Lives Matter movement since 2013, when he was assigned to cover the protests after the acquittal of the man accused of killing Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager. “There are a lot of stories that pull at me, but in this case I kept thinking, ‘Wow, that could have been me,’ and hearing my parents say the same thing,” he said. A week after Mr. Floyd’s death, Mr. Freeman was at a protest in New York when he noticed a man with “I can’t breathe” on a flag. He felt as though the movement had taken on new urgency. “Marching down a street you would see people — young white people — who you never would have thought of in 2013, banging pots and pans together and chanting ‘Black Lives Matter,’” he said. New York, June 4 For days on end, thousands of demonstrators took to the city’s streets to denounce racial injustice and police brutality.

Simbarashe Cha for Simbarashe Cha photographed a march in Harlem, where he lives, on the day of a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protesters in New York had decided to dress up in honor of the day since they couldn’t attend the funeral in person. “I was really proud of us as people of color who wanted to recognize and be in solidarity with Mr. Floyd’s family,” he said. “I think this group stopped to kneel three times in different places in the street, and every it just seemed like people in the neighborhood were very respectful of protesters taking up the space. And when they got up to the hill there was this cascade of people going up 96th Street. It was such an amazing perspective. When you’re at the front of a march you never really know how big a crowd is until you move around, and everyone had stopped, and I could see everyone down the hill and it was breathtaking.” South Royalton, Vt., June 6 A mother sheltered from the rain with her children as supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement gathered on the village green. The protests reached every corner of America.

Hilary Swift for Atlanta, June 22 Tomika Miller mourned at the coffin of her husband, Rayshard Brooks. Mr. Brooks was killed in an encounter with the police after falling asleep in his car outside a Wendy’s restaurant.

Pool photo by Curtis Compton Washington, June 6 Demonstrators during a rally at the Lincoln Memorial, on a day when half a million people turned out to protest systemic racism in nearly 550 places across the United States.

Michael A. McCoy for St. Louis, June 28 Patricia and Mark McCloskey brandished firearms as protesters marched by their home. Their menacing display earned them the admiration of President Trump and a spot at the Republican National Convention.

Lawrence Bryant/Reuters Lawrence Bryant was trailing a protest in St. Louis as demonstrators marched to the mayor’s house. Then they encountered Mark and Patricia McCloskey. “The initial thing we heard was ‘Get out.’ I turned around and looked, and that’s when the wife came out toward the crowd. I was scared — I’m not going to lie. She looked really nervous. The husband was in the back with the AR. And I just didn’t know what their intentions were. My initial thought was to get behind something, so I tried to stay clear of the barrel of the gun. I was going back and forth and trying to stay out of her eyesight. Her finger was on the trigger. I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know whether she was just going to go Rambo. I was just confused about why they were even out there.” Los Angeles, June 3 A moment of silence in front of the Hall of Justice. It was announced that Derek Chauvin, the officer who had pinned George Floyd to the ground, would face a charge of second-degree murder.

Bryan Denton for Washington, June 1 After protesters were dispersed with tear gas, President Trump headed to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been damaged in the unrest. There, the president held aloft a Bible as he posed for photos.

Doug Mills/ Minneapolis, June 2 Protesters gathered near the site where George Floyd was arrested. More than a week after his death, demonstrators marched in cities including New York, Nashville, Seattle and Santa Monica, Calif.

Alyssa Schukar for Minneapolis, June 8 A visitor sat among the flowers, tributes and protest signs adorning a memorial at the intersection where George Floyd was fatally pinned with an officer’s knee on his neck.

Joshua Rashaad McFadden for Joshua Rashaad McFadden had already photographed unrest in Minneapolis and a memorial service for George Floyd. He drove from Minneapolis to Atlanta, to pick up some things in storage, and the night he arrived there another Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by a police officer. Protests that already had been underway in Atlanta over Mr. Floyd’s death took on more urgency after Mr. Brooks was killed. “Things just went to another level,” he said. “I really don’t have the words for it. It was heartbreaking.” He photographed a Black police officer during a standoff in which protesters were shouting at officers. “You couldn’t tell if he was listening or not and what’s going on in his head,” he said about the image. “That’s what draws you in.” Atlanta, June 14 Officers were confronted by protesters after the killing of Rayshard Brooks, which left many once again incensed by the death of another Black man at the hands of the police.

Joshua Rashaad McFadden for Brooklyn, N.Y., June 8 A self-portrait by Dana Scruggs. Reflecting on her life amid the raging pandemic and mass protests, she said: “I haven’t felt like making work. I haven’t felt like doing much of anything since quarantine started.”

Dana Scruggs for “I’m a pretty morbid person, so when all of this was happening I was wondering, is Manhattan going to shut down? Maybe they’ll shut down the bridges,” said Dana Scruggs, a photographer who lives in Brooklyn and made self-portraits of her in isolation. “It was a very scary and we didn’t know what was going on. I was pretty much preparing for the apocalypse. I got all these water-purification tablets in case the water went out; solar-powered batteries in case the infrastructure of America or New York just collapsed. A friend of mind had a walkie-talkie set and I got the same walkie-talkie set she had in case the phones went out. We had escape routes. I prepared for the worst.” “I live by myself and I’m single and just the thought of dying alone in this apartment was very scary for me. That’s also why I ended up getting a dog. She probably would have eaten me. I just wanted somebody to spend with and take care of. I guess when I was taking those photographs it was me making these vignettes of what my life was like.” New York, June 10 The views of Manhattan from Williamsburg in Brooklyn usually draw out the crowds on a sunny day. But picnic tables remained empty as residents stayed home in the pandemic.

John Taggart for Jackson, Miss., June 27 Clara McMillin, 4, and her family did not face food insecurity before the pandemic. But then her mother lost her job as a military contractor and had to turn to a food bank for help.

Brenda Ann Kenneally for Brenda Kenneally went to Jackson, Miss., to photograph food insecurity in America during the pandemic. “Lillian and her family were among the newly minted food insecure,” Ms. Kenneally said. “Her mom had come from a childhood of a lot of precarity and she was determined not to create that for her kids. She agreed to do the article because she wanted to let people know she had a well-paying job and was living the American dream and with the onset of Covid, all that disappeared.” “At the of the photo, she had not told her children where all the food was coming from,” Ms. Kenneally said. Some of the food she received from pantries was more extravagant than what she would normally serve her family because donations had been pouring in from restaurants that had shuttered. “Those were trickling down to food banks until it came to Clara’s birthday cake,” Ms. Kenneally said. “Normally, they would have gotten the traditional cake that you throw down 30 bucks for at the store, but they had this box cake and some food coloring and some ingenuity and they made this unicorn cake. They were kind of embarrassed by the cake in a certain way. It was this kind of class and food insecurity sting of shame and anxiety that still stayed with this young woman so much. The layers of shame that even when you’ve pulled yourself out you keep apologizing and laughing self-consciously about the cake. It was telling and deeply nuanced and not something you talk about usually when showing a food line. She thought it was important that people know it’s not some other folks who are suffering, it’s all of us.” Manacapuru, Brazil, June 1 Hammocks, like the one being used to lift this man, became stretchers to carry coronavirus patients to boat ambulances in the hard-hit Amazon region.

Tyler Hicks/ Tyler Hicks had been working in Manaus, a regional capital city in Brazil, to document the spread of the coronavirus across the Amazon. He wound up traveling to Manacapuru, a small, remote area where the effects of the virus were even more apparent. He donned protective gear and trailed health care workers from the hospital as they paid visits to sick patients. The team arrived at one building that housed several families. Mr. Hicks followed them down a long, poorly lit hallway. “This man when I first saw him was in a hammock that was strung across the room,” Mr. Hicks said. “Part of this has to do with a lack of supplies and equipment but in this case they simply untied the hammock from both ends and carried this man in his own hammock out of his room down the hallway and outside to where the ambulance was waiting. “It wasn’t very apparent when we were inside because it was so poorly lit, but as we got outside, that was the first I really saw his face and how ill he looked,” Mr. Hicks said. “Once the light hit the pores of his skin and the wrinkles in his face, it was clear that he had been very ill and probably hadn’t been eating very well and was dehydrated. I just was able to take one or two frames as they were hoisting him along. Just moments later he was loaded into an ambulance and that was the last I saw him.” Mexico City, June Workers burned the coffins of Covid-19 victims after their bodies had been cremated. Mexico had one of the highest coronavirus death tolls in the world.

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Selma, Ala., July 26 A horse-drawn carriage carried the body of Representative John Lewis across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where, in 1965, Mr. Lewis was beaten while marching with voting rights activists.

Timothy Ivy for When he was a student at the University of Mississippi, Timothy Ivy first learned about Representative John Lewis. Mr. Ivy, who was studying journalism, was transfixed by Mr. Lewis’s civil rights struggles. “So now, some 30-plus years later, I had of course grown this respect for him — respect and admiration. I always had wanted to capture a nice portrait of him when he was alive,” Mr. Ivy said, but he never had the chance. In July, when he learned that the body of Mr. Lewis would be carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where five decades earlier he had been beaten while leading a march for voting rights that came to be known as Bloody Sunday, Mr. Ivy decided to photograph the event. “My goal was to capture the wagon as it was coming over the crest of the bridge with this sign in the background to show his last crossing,” Mr. Ivy said. “I’m kneeling down low and before they started the procession, some people from the funeral home put a bunch of rose petals on the bridge, which was kind of eerie, to signify Bloody Sunday.” The bridge crossing offered a moment of reflection after weeks of tumult over racial injustice in America, he said. “Considering all that’s been going on this year and the past few years — and of course, if you speak to any Black person in America they’ll say it’s been going on our whole lives — this moment was a sense of pause to pay respect and pay honor to someone who symbolized the efforts. It was a passing of the guard for his history and activism. To me, it was also fascinating to see the crowd and how many people showed up far and wide to pay this last honor to him.” Syracuse, N.Y., July 27 Michele Jones Galvin and her mother, Joyce Stokes Jones, who are descendants of the abolitionist and suffragist Harriet Tubman. The 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was ratified 100 years ago.

Haruka Sakaguchi for New York, July 9 New York City painted a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower. The city’s announcement of the painting provoked an inflammatory response from President Trump.

Demetrius Freeman for San Antonio, July 17 A drive-in movie in San Antonio. During the pandemic, the drive-in theater, a low-tech vestige of another era, emerged across the country as a popular pastime.

Christopher Lee for “When you’re looking for these pictures, you’re looking for these moments, and these two lovers, they made it a point to string up some lights and make it a little bit of a homey experience. People were just trying to enjoy as much of the experience as possible. I really appreciated the ingenuity and how delicate the moment was.” — Christopher Lee Atlantic City, N.J., July 2 Showgirls wearing protective masks inside the Ocean Casino Resort. Some casinos reopened in July with coronavirus restrictions, including temperature checks, limited capacity and mask requirements.

Michelle Gustafson for Brooklyn, N.Y., July 4 Jorge and Rosangela Gavilan celebrated the Fourth of July with their families on the beach at Coney Island.

Sarah Blesener for New York, July The New York Mets hosted the Atlanta Braves for their season opener. Instead of fans sitting in the stands, there were cardboard cutouts.

Todd Heisler/ Austin, Texas, July 2 Vehicles lining up at a drive-through testing site during a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Texas was one of the first states to lift its lockdown.

Tamir Kalifa for Houston, July 15 A coronavirus patient on a ventilator at Houston Methodist Hospital. During the summer surge, the hospital created new virus wards, hired traveling nurses and ramped up testing efforts.

Erin Schaff/ Portland, Ore., July 22 Federal agents clashed with protesters near the federal courthouse downtown. The Trump administration sent federal agents to Portland and other cities to stamp out protests.

Mason Trinca for Mason Trinca covered the racial injustice protests that roiled Portland, Ore., for weeks. “Every day felt like folks were trying to ask for something they couldn’t attain ever,” he said. “They wanted the Feds to leave and it felt like there wasn’t going to be a compromise.” To Mr. Trinca, the photograph captured a moment that was a recurring theme of every protest during that period: a stalemate. “This was one of those nights we were seeing the Feds periodically coming out and clearing the park and federal buildings. You can see the tear gas fuming into the streets. It seems theatrical and it really was, but that was a moment when there was a pause and a standoff between several protesters in the street and the Feds. It was this moment where both sides knew this was a stalemate. You would see and again these moments like that where both sides were like, ‘Now what?’”

Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 28 President Trump returning from a rally in Londonderry, N.H. Despite the pandemic, he resumed campaigning for re-election in key battleground states.

Doug Mills/ Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 5 Two explosions, one very powerful, killed over 190 people and injured more than 6,000. No one had taken action to secure 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a hangar in the city’s port.

Hussein Malla/Associated Press Hussein Malla was at home in Beirut filing photos from a recent trip to Syria when a loud explosion rocked his apartment. “The ground underneath me started shaking,” he said. “My family started screaming and we ran to each other and held each other. I thought it was an earthquake. I thought it was an airstrike.” Mr. Malla went outside to investigate and realized the blast had come from the seaport, about three miles from his home. He headed there immediately and spent the day photographing the horrific scene. It was only when he returned home just before midnight and turned on the local television news that he realized the blast had caused such widespread destruction throughout the entire city. He woke up before sunrise the next day and took his drone for a better view of the seaport and skyline of the city. “I didn’t believe what I was looking at on the screen,” he said. “From the air you could see everything. All the damage.” Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 7 One of the hundreds of thousands of people left homeless by the disaster in the city’s port, which reduced some neighborhoods to rubble.

Diego Ibarra Sánchez for Diego Ibarra Sánchez, who lives in Beirut, Lebanon, had just left the city to vacation in Spain when a blast at the seaport shook his home city. He immediately flew home and began taking pictures as he wandered amid the destruction. Many photographers headed to wealthy neighborhoods to document the damage but at about 5:30 one morning Mr. Sánchez went to a working-class neighborhood that is home to many immigrants. He came across a man whose apartment had been destroyed in the explosion. He was left to sleep outside. “He lost everything,” Mr. Sánchez said. “His whole house that he was renting was not only completely destroyed but all his furniture and everything was gone.” Mr. Sánchez has stayed in touch with the man, Mohamed, who has six children. The family is now crammed into a small, one-room apartment. The owner of the apartment building where he had been living received financial help from the government, but tenants like Mohamed weren’t so lucky. Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 27 The widow of a man shot during a confrontation between the police and drug gangs. Police killings surged in Rio, with officers protected by their bosses and politicians.

Ricardo Moraes/Reuters Azusa, Calif, Aug. 13 A wildfire burned more than 4,200 acres during the most active wildfire year on record for the West Coast. Climate change and outdated forest management practices provided kindling for the infernos.

Meridith Kohut for “I chased fires up and down California for weeks then finally came to this fire. There was a stream running behind the neighborhood so I had this clear shot of an actual neighborhood with fire coming down the hills.” — Meridith Kohut Lake Charles, La., Aug. 28 Outside a motel after Hurricane Laura slammed into the Louisiana coast. With winds up to 150 miles per hour, the storm was one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S. mainland.

William Widmer for Brooklyn, N.Y., Aug. 5 Chrissy Sample with her son Cassius, whose twin died in the womb. Black mothers and infants are more likely to die during childbirth than their white counterparts, a problem worsened by the pandemic.

Flo Ngala for Flo Ngala always tries to make the subjects of her photographs feel at ease. But she felt a special emotional connection with a Black woman who had been pregnant with twins, and had lost one of them after she experienced pain but was unable to get an appointment to see a doctor. Statistics show that women of color are more likely to face undesirable outcomes in their pregnancies for reasons that public health experts are trying to understand. “It was very personally and culturally relevant,” she said. “Me being a Black woman, photographing a Black woman, it’s almost like we jumped into it like we knew each other. I showed up to what would normally be a 20-minute portrait, but I ended up hanging out for about an hour. This is not just about a newspaper, this is your life and your unborn child. “Her best friend was there and we all just started talking and it was crazy to see how emotional I got,” she said. “I cried when I was photographing. The stories were just heartbreaking.” Tivoli, N.Y., Aug. 1 “The Dream Continues,” a 30-minute outdoor dance program at the Kaatsbaan Summer Festival. It was one of the few places in America to offer live dance during the pandemic.

Sara Krulwich/ Sara Krulwich, a theater photographer, had 36 photo assignments lined up for the spring canceled on a single day, March 13, as fears about the coronavirus mounted in New York. “Spring is a really, really busy when an enormous amount of theater happens and new shows open right before the Tony Awards deadline,” she said. “Usually I would work seven plays and maybe some opera every week. For me to just suddenly have it all disappear was crazy.” She had a single job, a portrait assignment, until Aug. 1, when she was assigned to photograph one of the first dance performances held in New York since the start of the outbreak. It was upstate, on an outdoor stage. She had to download an app that guided her through health questions to make sure she was not showing Covid symptoms, something that is now routine for many institutions but was new back then. “It was all new for everybody,” she said. “It was a beautiful day and a gorgeous space, and we were all almost weeping at the end for the sheer relief that people could perform again.” Albuquerque, Aug. 19 Juanita Lujan, 94, at a nursing home that was converted into a center to treat coronavirus patients. Ms. Lujan later recovered and was transferred back to her senior community in Las Cruces.

Isadora Kosofsky for Wilmington, Del., Aug. 19 Senator Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president, becoming the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party.

Erin Schaff/ Cortland, N.Y., Aug. 20; Irondequoit, N.Y., Aug. 27 A livestream projected on a wall, top, showed former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. A home theater projector displayed President Trump accepting the Republican nomination for a second term.

Damon Winter/ Damon Winter had to change his plans when the national political conventions became largely remote events. Mr. Winter decided that since he wasn’t going to be photographing a crowded auditorium of giddy delegates, he would project livestreamed images from the conventions into people’s homes. “I love this idea of the conventions coming into their bedroom or living room. Wherever people consume news.”

Oroville, Calif., Sept. 9 The fast-moving Bear fire, propelled by winds as strong as 45 miles an hour, burned a hillside by the Bidwell Bar Bridge. The wildfire tore through 230,000 acres in one -hour period.

Noah Berger/Associated Press Noah Berger slept in his car while covering protests for racial justice in Portland, Ore., because a car seemed safer than a hotel when it came to the coronavirus. He left the marches to immediately drive four or five hours south, to the wildfires raging in California. He was working outside Fresno for two days, and at one point became trapped when the only road out of the area was engulfed in flames. He and a colleague were watching the footage of fires elsewhere on a webcam, astonished at the images coming across even in a grainy, low-quality format. He drove to the site. The fires were among the deadliest on record, consuming millions of acres. He started taking photos from various vantage points at 11:30 p.m., and then came across the Bidwell Bar Bridge set against a blazing orange backdrop. “It was this whole impressive scene with the hillside glowing. I couldn’t find a piece that goes on my tripod, so I rested the camera on the hood of a car. I used a consumer device meant to hold an iPad. Then I used a post that was part of guardrail. I shot about 23 frames and almost all of them are blurred or something is in the way. Luckily I did have this one frame that was sharp and didn’t have grass sticking up in the middle.” He checked the when he was finished photographing. He had worked 32 hours straight. Barcelona, Sept. 4 Francisco España, 60, a Covid-19 patient who had spent weeks in an intensive care unit, was brought out of the hospital by medical staff for a calming look at the sea.

Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press Emilio Morenatti photographed medical workers at a Barcelona hospital who were trying to understand whether trips to the seaside would help patients recovering from traumatic intensive care. “They would put them outside the hospital when they were in a good enough condition to try to offer them their first contact with the outside air and the sun and use the ambience of the sea to try to normalize their life,” Mr. Morenatti said. The subject of the photo, Francisco España, had spent 52 days in an intensive care unit trying to recover from Covid-19. He was allowed to spend 10 minutes on the promenade overlooking the sea, just across the street from the hospital. It was not that long after Spain had been locked down to stop the spread of the virus, and passers-by along the promenade kept a wide berth from the patient in a hospital bed who appeared on the sidewalk. “He told me he thought he was going to die, and when he spent this in front of the sea he realized he was alive,” Mr. Morenatti said. “When he came back, he felt full of energy.” West Palm Beach, Fla., Sept. 7 Supporters of President Trump took part in a boat parade along the Intracoastal Waterway, starting in Jupiter and ending near the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Philadelphia, Sept. 17 Kamala Harris — rear left, in a dark suit and white shirt — campaigned in a backyard. She urged Black Americans in the city, and across the country, to vote.

Michelle V. Agins/ Phoenix, Sept. 30 Darlene Martinez, a Maricopa County constable, escorted a family out of their apartment after serving an eviction order. The pandemic left millions of people unemployed and struggling to keep up payments on their homes.

John Moore/Getty Images John Moore spent in September and October photographing Covid-related evictions in Arizona in Maricopa County, one of the largest counties in the country. The state had enacted a moratorium on evictions to protect the vulnerable, and a nationwide moratorium had also been put in place, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet an alarming number of people were still finding themselves forced from their homes. “There are many people on the lower end of the economic spectrum who do not know about the C.D.C. guidelines and state protections they should have,” Mr. Moore said. “It sounds strange to say, but many low-income people who have been affected by this pandemic have lives that are in utter chaos right now, whether it’s physical effects on family members or the economic situation they find themselves in. Even though all one needs to do is download a form from the C.D.C. website and give it to their landlord, many people don’t know to do that. They don’t show up to court dates because their lives are in chaos. This is happening all over the United States. If the C.D.C. moratorium on evictions lapses at the end of this year without additional solutions, we can expect a nationwide tidal wave of evictions in early 2021. The pandemic economy has put many renters, and in some cases landlords, in an extremely precarious situation.” Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 9 Migrants fled as fires tore through the Moria refugee camp, leaving 12,000 people homeless, including 4,000 children.

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press Minsk, Belarus, Sept. 8 Supporters of Maria Kolesnikova, an opposition leader, resisted detention by the police. Ms. Kolesnikova had been abducted by security agents and taken to the Ukrainian border, where she destroyed her passport to avoid expulsion.

European Pressphoto Agency, via Shutterstock Washington, Sept. 25 The women of Congress lined the steps as the coffin of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was carried from the Capitol. She was the first woman to lie in state there.

Erin Schaff/ Washington, Sept. 26 Supporters of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, prayed at the doors of the court as Jacquelyn Booth lay on the marble portico mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Erin Schaff/ Washington, Sept. 29 Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with Vice President Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, as Republicans moved to swiftly secure her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Erin Schaff/ Erin Schaff photographed Amy Coney Barrett’s first meeting with senators on Capitol Hill not long after the White House announcement of Ms. Barrett’s nomination, which wound up being a Covid super-spreader event. Ms. Schaff had also photographed an intensive care unit for Covid patients. In some ways, the hospital felt safer than Capitol Hill. “In a Covid ward, everyone is wearing face masks, sanitizing and taking the virus seriously. It’s not political, it’s their lives. These folks are the ones holding the iPad as families try to communicate with loved ones on ventilators. There are specific protocols for how to protect yourself when you enter the room of a patient with Covid-19, and then when you leave and disinfect yourself you can go outside, eat food and generally be safe,” she said. “There’s no clean area in politics.” Before the pandemic, Ms. Schaff was accustomed to jostling among photographers and crowds as she went about her work on Capitol Hill. With Covid, she was often one of just two pool photographers shooting events. “I look back at photos from the beginning of the year with impeachment, when we were all in these big crowds or around politicians, and any I look back at a photo with so many people close together I kind of cringe. It’ll take a long for that to go away.” Washington, Sept. 15 President Trump met the prime minister of Israel and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House, where agreements were signed to normalize relations between Israel and the two Arab nations.

Doug Mills/ Wilmington, Del., Sept. 14 Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, spoke about climate change at a socially distanced campaign stop at the Delaware Museum of Natural History.

Erin Schaff/ Oroville, Calif., Sept. 9 An orange haze hung over Lake Oroville after the Bear fire, which became part of the deadly North Complex fire, burned through the area.

Max Whittaker for Max Whittaker arrived in Plumas National Forest in California on Sept. 9, the day after high winds fanned the smoldering North Complex fire as it raged through the area. “I found this apocalyptic scene of molten-orange sky and dark clouds of smoke over Lake Oroville,” he said. “I’d already been documenting California’s record-shattering wildfire season for weeks, and this vista seemed to provide a vision of the state’s future.” Wildfires fueled by climate change threaten not only the forests and the homes of those directly affected, but also the smoke-choked communities hundreds of miles away. Mr. Whittaker continued driving around the lake before finding the small town of Berry Creek reduced to ashes. Fifteen of its residents had been killed. “I was stunned to see the town completely annihilated,” he said. “Its only store, school and even firehouse with engines inside were burned completely. At one residence, dogs limped up to me on burned paws. I gave them all my water.” Westport, Conn., Sept. 17 The fashion designer Christian Siriano showed his spring 2021 collection, featuring poufs, flamenco ruffles and face masks, at his Connecticut home.

Simbarashe Cha for “Even though it was a Covid situation it was one of the best fashion show experiences I’ve had. The intimacy and the relaxed nature of it — you kind of got the feeling that Christian knew most of the people there or had a connection to them, so there wasn’t this facade or air or any one person or group of people being above each other.” — Simbarashe Cha

Washington, Oct. 5 President Trump removed his mask upon returning to the White House after his hospitalization for Covid-19. He played down the risks of the coronavirus, even as an outbreak was growing among his staff members.

Anna Moneymaker for Anna Moneymaker landed the assignment to photograph Mr. Trump returning to the White House after being hospitalized for Covid-19 because another photographer had been exposed to the virus and was quarantining. “We were taken out to the South Lawn and it was just like a normal Marine One landing, but this one was different because he was just coming back from the hospital. Usually the president goes into the Diplomatic Reception Room, but this they said he was going to walk up to the Truman Balcony and wave to Marine One.” Photographers are generally penned in on the side of a driveway for Marine One landings, but the Secret Service this allowed Ms. Moneymaker and others to get a bit closer. “Things just started happening. It was a scramble. I wanted to frame him well so he lined up with the columns and the door behind him. I lifted my camera up. There’s a helicopter blaring behind us and he had a mask on, and the agents were kind of pushing us and saying it’s not safe to be this close to the helicopter, and he took the mask off. It was surreal.” Washington, Oct. Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg set up over 220,000 white flags as part of an art installation outside the D.C. Armory to represent the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus at the . ﻿

Stefani Reynolds for Kalamazoo, Mich., Oct. 9 For months, Michigan Election Resources and other printing plants across the country struggled to meet the surge in demand for mail ballots, which required the work of additional machines and people.

Christopher Payne for Gettysburg, Pa., Oct. 6 Joseph R. Biden Jr. after delivering an impassioned call for unity at a campaign event near the Civil War battlefield that serves as a symbol of a country split against itself.

Damon Winter/ Damon Winter had been hoping to photograph a portrait of Joseph R. Biden Jr. for months. Finally, the opportunity arose in April in Gettysburg after Mr. Biden made a speech focusing on national reconciliation. Mr. Winter, who shoots for the New York Times Opinion section, wanted a formal portrait yet one that would signify that these were different times, so he chose an outdoor setting. “I found this little area next to a lake and was hoping he would come down and do this. I had read our New York Times endorsement of him and was thinking of the tranquility and hopefully calm that a Biden presidency would represent. There were all these competing notions in my head.” Tampa, Fla., Oct. 14 A drive-through testing site for the coronavirus. Florida, which locked down late and rushed to reopen, was one of the hardest-hit states.

Damon Winter/ Barda, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28 A woman grieving over the body of her brother, who was killed in a rocket attack. Decades-long tensions over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory exploded into open warfare between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ivor Prickett for Bangkok, Oct. 16 An antigovernment protester clashed with officers, who dispersed crowds with water cannons that sprayed a chemical irritant. The peaceful protests went on for weeks, encapsulated by the slogan “Resign, Rewrite, Reform.”

Adam Dean for “There was this phalanx of riot police six deep backed up by water cannon trucks, and some of the older, maybe hard-line, faction had gone up to try and stop the advance of the riot police and built temporary barricades out of anything they could find on the street. And there was this standoff. Then the police fired a burst of water.” — Adam Dean Philadelphia, Oct. 21 Former President Barack Obama at a drive-in rally for Joseph R. Biden Jr. Mr. Obama criticized President Trump’s handling of the pandemic and warned that his re-election would “tear our democracy down.”

Kriston Jae Bethel for “It was interesting seeing this rally with everybody in their cars or standing in small groups with masks on. We were waiting for Obama to come out, and he finally comes out and the crowd goes crazy to see him and it felt like we were taken back to a moment in that was pre-Covid and back to his presidency.” — Kriston Jae Bethel San Francisco, Oct. 22 A drive-in watch party for the final presidential debate. The candidates’ microphones were muted at times to avoid a repeat of their first face-off, a chaotic spectacle with frequent interruptions.

Jim Wilson/ San Diego, Oct. 8 New Marine Corps recruits during basic training. After missteps led to outbreaks in the U.S. military, a strict strategy of quarantining, mask-wearing and handwashing kept the coronavirus at bay.

Ariana Drehsler for Brooklyn, N.Y., Oct. 21 Masks from the movie “The Strangers,” in which sadistic killers terrorize a young couple. Even before the pandemic made masks an everyday inconvenience, they occupied a mighty space in our cultural imagination.

Yael Malka and Cait Oppermann for Sanford, Fla., Oct. 12 President Trump, eager to prove he was healthy and energetic despite his recent hospitalization for Covid-19, returned to the campaign trail in Florida, claiming he was immune to the virus.

Doug Mills/

Lansing, Mich., Nov. 3 Counting ballots on election night. Joseph R. Biden Jr. narrowly won the state, and President Trump contested the results, filing a flurry of lawsuits in Michigan and other states he lost.

Philip Montgomery for Nearly 160 million people weighed in on Biden vs. Trump Voting in a Pandemic The 2020 election featured a number of milestones: Kamala Harris became the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to win the vice presidency. The Democratic National Convention held its first virtual convention, with video grids of people clapping along from home. And a record number of ballots were cast: nearly 160 million, with both parties getting more votes than in 2016 in nearly every county. Some people got to the polls on horseback: Sharon Chischilly photographed members of the Navajo Nation riding to vote in Arizona. In Brooklyn, Andrew Seng captured people voting in a grand renovated theater. And many people around the country mailed in their ballots ahead of because of fears around the virus. On election night in the battleground state of Michigan, Philip Montgomery watched as election workers tallied votes. “I didn’t realize how grass roots and analog it was,” he said. “The conversation around this election was how fragile the system is, but also how strong it is. The men and women in that room had been there very early. It was a thriving ecosystem among this organized chaos. It was such a small room and really the hands-on democracy was incredible to see.” Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 3 The Kings Theater, which reopened in the Flatbush neighborhood in 2015 after a $95 million renovation, served as a polling site.

Andrew Seng for “I just noticed this one dark corner of the theater and initially was drawn to the aesthetic of it. But it began to symbolize other things to me. I was thinking the election would serve as a beacon of light and hope and perceived change, but I saw a flip side as well.” — Andrew Seng Kayenta, Ariz., Nov. 3 Members of the Navajo Nation heading to the polls. The reservation’s geographic isolation made absentee voting a challenge.

Sharon Chischilly for Sharon Chischilly photographed members of the Navajo nation on Election Day, riding by horseback to vote. She trailed them on their more than an hourlong ride to the polls, hopping out of the car to photograph them at various points. “They wanted to keep their tradition alive. I was pretty aware of this as a member of the Navajo Nation myself. It seemed like everybody knew each other, and you could see this energy of how excited they were. People were driving by in their cars and honking their horns when they passed them. I think it did really inspire a lot of Navajo people to go out and vote.” Wilmington, Del., Nov. 6 A supporter of Joseph R. Biden Jr. held balloons in a parking lot where Mr. Biden was expected to speak. The outcome of the election had still not been determined.

Amr Alfiky/ Pomona, Calif., Nov. 3 Election ballots waiting to be sent for counting. Californians played a major role in a historic surge in turnout, with the nation surpassing 150 million votes for the first .

Gabriella Angotti-Jones for Gabriella Angotti-Jones spent Election Day in Southern California, looking for unique images of the American act of voting in a year that was anything but ordinary. She arrived a few minutes late at a sorting center where mail-in ballots were being counted and joined a tour of the facility. A few boxes of ballots caught her eye. “There was this random glass door in a completely ugly room with a fluorescent light that allowed a beautiful stream of light to come through,” Ms. Angotti-Jones said. “Then the shaft of light left, and it was gone and I thought, Oh, if I wasn’t late I wouldn’t have got this picture.” Philadelphia, Nov. 6 Joanne Young, a supporter of President Trump, demonstrating outside the city’s convention center as votes were counted. Claims that election observers had not been allowed to watch the tally were deemed to be without merit.

Ruth Fremson/ Atlanta, Nov. 7 Laura Rodríguez and Ariana Lyon embraced as they watched Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s first address as president-elect. His victory set off jubilant celebrations in Democratic-leaning cities nationwide.

Meridith Kohut for Sterling, Va., Nov. 7 President Trump acknowledged supporters as he left Trump National Golf Club. He was golfing when major news outlets announced that he had lost his bid for re-election.

Pete Marovich for Wilmington, Del., Nov. 7 Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala Harris gave their first addresses to the nation as president-elect and vice president-elect, after Pennsylvania’s tally gave Mr. Biden the necessary Electoral College votes to secure victory.

Erin Schaff/ Baltimore, Nov. 16 Paige Myers, 5, arriving for her first day of in-person kindergarten since the pandemic began. School districts across the country grappled with when and how to safely reopen classrooms.

Rosem Morton for Wilmington, Del., Nov. President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. introduced several picks for his national security team at The Queen theater, declaring they were “ready to lead the world, not retreat from it.”

Anna Moneymaker for Seriate, Italy, Nov. 6 Medical workers tended to a patient with severe respiratory symptoms in the province of Bergamo. The northern Italian province became one of the deadliest killing fields for the virus in the Western world.

Fabio Bucciarelli for Houston, Nov. 26 A doctor comforted a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit. The United States has had more confirmed coronavirus cases and related deaths than any other country.

Go Nakamura/Getty Images