2020-21 NBA season preview: Pacific Division

Golden State Warriors

Additions: Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman, Kent Bazemore, Brad Wanamaker

Losses: Ky Bowman

2019-20 Record: 15-50, 15th in Western Conference

Analysis: After an injury-induced “gap year”, the Warriors are looking to get back to their winning ways in 20-21. Unfortunately, those plans hit a major obstacle when Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles hours before the draft. Thompson, who was fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals, will now miss a second straight season.

With Thompson out, it would have been easy for Warriors ownership to push GM Bob Myers to begin cutting costs. Instead, they gave Myers the green light to add players to the roster, despite the ever-increasing and historic luxury tax bill. That level of commitment, despite the fact that fans won’t be present in arenas for the majority of the season, is remarkable.

The Warriors will welcome back Stephen Curry after he missed the bulk of last season due to a fractured hand. Draymond Green is also recovered from the various injuries that had him in and out of the lineup last year. On the wing, Andrew Wiggins will take part in his first full season with the Dubs after being acquired at last year’s trade deadline. Those three make up the core of this year’s team, and Myers did a nice job filling out the rotation for Steve Kerr.

Golden State used what was then the league’s largest trade exception to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oubre will slot in as the starting small forward and brings a versatile inside-outside offensive game to the team. He’ll also pair with Wiggins to inject some athleticism in a lineup that was a bit ground-bound over the last few years.

At the draft, the Warriors went big and selected James Wiseman out of Memphis. Many scouts had Wiseman tabbed as the best player in his class, and he also has the value of filling a positional need for Golden State. It often takes bigs a few years to adjust to the NBA game, but the Warriors would love to see Wiseman contribute right away. He can do that by focusing on rebounding and playing defense to earn his initial minutes.

Last season, as injuries ravaged the roster, Golden State’s lack of depth was exposed. Because the team had to dance around the hard cap all season, they had to rely on younger players. The good news is that diamond-mining process seems to have unearthed a few gems.

Eric Paschall is a good rotation player at the forward position. Marquese Chriss played the best basketball of his career, and should team with Wiseman and hold-over Kevon Looney for plenty of depth at the five. Damion Lee and Mychal Mulder can also help Golden State replace some of the shooting they lost in Thompson.

To bolster the young bench, the Warriors signed veterans Brad Wanamaker and Kent Bazemore. Wanamaker gives the team a viable backup behind Stephen Curry, and he has enough size to play alongside Curry some as well. Bazemore adds depth on the wing behind Oubre and Wiggins.

Without Thompson, it’s not the way the Warriors imagined getting back to contention, but this group is deeper than last year. That alone should help Golden State navigate any injury/illness issues that crop up. They might not be title contenders with Thompson out, but the Warriors should be back in the playoff picture.