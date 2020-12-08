$17K CME gap-fill looms after Bitcoin price closes below key moving average By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
After spending the last few days trading in a tightening range, (BTC) price dropped from its pennant structure and closed below the 20-day moving average ($18,600).

Crypto market daily price chart. Source: Coin360

Since topping out at $19,888 a number of analysts cautioned that Bitcoin price was at risk of a strong pullback if it failed to either secure a daily close above $19,500 or at least hold $19,000 as support.

4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView