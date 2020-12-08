10 popular Android apps that may be ‘dangerous’ to use

Despite Google fixing a crucial security flaw in its Play Core library back in April 2020, many Android apps still continue to remain vulnerable as per a report by cybersecurity firm Check Point. Identified as CVE-2020-8913, this vulnerability allows attackers to inject malicious code into vulnerable applications, in order to gain access to all the same resources of the hosting application. Attackers can use the vulnerable apps to get access to sensitive data from other apps on the same device, stealing users’ private information, such as login details, passwords, financial details, and mails. While there are many apps, here are the 10 popular Android apps that may be safe to use until the app developers release an update.