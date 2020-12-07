Your Tuesday Briefing

When school, work and shopping moved online this year, demand skyrocketed for the tech that makes those interactions possible. Add in low interest rates and a surging stock market, and there is now a frenzy of deal-making, our tech reporter writes. This week, DoorDash and Airbnb plan to go public after the busiest I.P.O. listing period in two decades.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in over 20 years,” said Eric Paley, an investor at the venture firm Founder Collective. “The party is as loud and the drinks are flowing as freely as the dot-com boom, despite that we’re all drinking at home and alone.”

Here’s what else is happening

Police brutality: The police killing of an unarmed disabled Palestinian man in Jerusalem set off international outrage and fueled nationwide protests. But, as has long been the case, the authorities in Israel have failed to rein in the use of excessive force.

Pornhub: Visa and Mastercard said they would investigate their financial links to the parent company of the adult website after the Times columnist Nicholas Kristof reported that some of Pornhub’s videos depict child abuse and nonconsensual sexual violence.

Soot: The Trump administration decided not to tighten controls on industrial soot emissions, despite research from government scientists that suggests that a slightly tighter level on these tiny, lung-damaging particles could save more than 10,000 American lives a year.

Bob Dylan: The Nobel-prizewinning singer-songwriter has sold his entire songwriting catalog of more than 600 songs to Universal Music, in what may be the biggest acquisition ever of a single act’s publishing rights, at an estimated cost of more than $300 million.