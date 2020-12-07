Your Tuesday Briefing

Weddings, workplaces and worship are back in Australia

People across Australia celebrated “Freedom Day,” when months of tough coronavirus restrictions eased in the lead-up to Christmas and summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

In New South Wales and Victoria, more people will be allowed in bars, restaurants, shops and places of worship, and dance halls will be reopened in a limited capacity. “From Monday, life will be very different,” said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales.

In Sydney, up to 5,000 people can attend seated outdoor events, and starting next week, workers are being encouraged to return to the office.

In Victoria, where an outbreak in July sent Melbourne into one of the world’s longest and strictest lockdowns, people can now have 30 people over at their homes and can gather outside in groups of up to 100. Masks have to be worn only on public transport, in indoor shopping centers and at other crowded places. Melbourne also welcomed its first international visitors since June on Monday.