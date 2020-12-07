XXXTENTACION’S Father Wants Killer To Face Death Penalty!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

The father of deceased rapper XXXtentacion wants his alleged killer to face the death penalty.

Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and alleged gunman Michael Boatwright stalked and shot the rapper outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach. 

‘STORM OVER BROOKLYN’ TRAILER

The rapper’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, wants Boatwright — the alleged trigger man, to face the death penalty for all men — but especially Boatwright. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR