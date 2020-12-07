XXXTENTACION’S Father Wants Killer To Face Death Penalty!!

The father of deceased rapper XXXtentacion wants his alleged killer to face the death penalty.

Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and alleged gunman Michael Boatwright stalked and shot the rapper outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

The rapper’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, wants Boatwright — the alleged trigger man, to face the death penalty for all men — but especially Boatwright.

“Y’all killed that young man that father that son that brother without a cause,” he wrote on Instagram Story. “I say that with no malice in my heart. I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and COLD BLOODED MURDER OF MY SON AND THE MAN WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER ‘I AM GOING TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY.”

Two armed suspects approached x and at least one of the suspects fired a gun and struck the rapper before fleeing in a dark-colored S.U.V. He was quickly transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead.