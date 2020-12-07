Windsor drowning: Man drowns at River Beach, Windsor, on the Hawkesbury River

The man, 51, was pulled unconscious from the water about 7.30pm on Monday. He has not yet been formally identified.

“This is was a very difficult job for all emergency services to attend,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Andrew Keshwan said in a statement last night.

“We were faced with an incredibly tragic scene this evening.”

“Bystanders did an amazing job until paramedics arrived. They were courageous and should be commended.”

Officers from the Hawkesbury Police Area Command are investigating and a report will be made for the coroner.