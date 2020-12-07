Will the Flare Network airdrop trigger a rally to $1.00? By Cointelegraph

XRP price: Will the Flare Network airdrop trigger a rally to $1.00?



As (BTC) has been in the spotlight in recent months, the altcoin (XRP) has been doing reasonably well in its own right. Bitcoin’s rally has been associated with institutions and Wall Street jumping on this new asset class and digital store of value. Meanwhile, XRP has broken out of a multi-year downtrend to regain momentum as well.

However, XRP price has not been able to break the $1 barrier yet despite the Flare Network airdrop now just around the corner scheduled for Dec. 12.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

1-day chart. Source: TradingView

XRP/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView

XRP/USDT 3-day chart. Source: TradingView

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph