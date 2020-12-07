Who will your country play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying groups?

Defending champions France have been drawn against Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan in a qualifying group for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 2018 winners were drawn in Group D of the European qualifying groups, while defeated finalists Croatia will play Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Malta in Group H.

In Group I, England will have to qualify past Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, and the lowest-ranked country, San Marino.

The highest-ranked FIFA nation, Belgium, face Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, and Estonia in a five-team Group E.

Meanwhile 2014 World Cup winners Germany play Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, and Liechtenstein.

Four- winners Italy, who failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, were drawn against Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania.

Elsewhere 2010 champions Spain face Sweden, Greece, Georgia, and Kosovo in Group B.

While none of the UK nations were drawn against each other, Denmark will face the Faroe Islands, a self-governing archipelago of just 50,000 people which is part of the Danish Kingdom.

The virtual draw was made at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich, with no representatives of member nations permitted.

Officials were joined by Daniele De Rossi, winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup with Italy, and Rafael van de Vaart, who was a runner-up with the Netherlands in 2010.

The winners of the ten European qualifying groups will automatically qualify for the finals in 2022. A further three places will be fought out between the ten group runners-up and the two other highest-ranked teams from the UEFA Nations League.

The qualifiers will be played between March and November 2021, with play-offs scheduled for March 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the first to be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid high summer temperatures in the Middle East.

It will be the second successive year with a major football tournament after the 2020 UEFA European Championships were postponed twelve months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-two teams will compete in the finals in eight venues across five cities in Qatar.

See the full draw below:

GROUP A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

GROUP B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

GROUP C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

GROUP D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

GROUP E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

GROUP F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

GROUP G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

GROUP H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

GROUP I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

GROUP J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein