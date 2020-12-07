Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Times, TV channels, schedule for NFL Week 13 games

It’s been a little while, but the “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN has company from a second Monday night game for yet another week of this unusual 2020 NFL season.

The 49ers host the Bills (kind of, with the game in Arizona) in the originally scheduled Monday night game on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. But it’ll be preceded by the Steelers hosting the Washington Football Team at 5 p.m. ET on Fox. That game was pushed back a day thanks to Pittsburgh’s struggles to get in its Week 12 game against the Ravens.

There are playoff implications on the line in all four matchups. Washington and San Francisco are both fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive, while Buffalo is working toward a division title and the Steelers are chasing a No. 1 seed. Pittsburgh plays the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, too, so it’s sort of a tangential precursor to what might come in that game next week.

Below is more about the matchups, plus everything to know about how to watch “Monday Night Football.”

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL games live with fuboTV

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Game 1

Matchup: Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers Location: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Game 2

Matchup : Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

If you’re paying attention: Yes, that’s right, the 49ers will be hosting the Bills in Arizona. That’s because of new COVID-19 regulations in Santa Clara County (where they normally play) that have forced San Francisco to find a temporary home. So they’re playing in the Cardinals’ home stadium, which was recently the site of a Buffalo loss on “Hail Murray.”

Pittsburgh will be playing on short rest after a Wednesday game, but at least the Steelers won’t have to travel as they host Alex Smith and Ron Rivera at Heinz Field, the site of their Week 12 contest with Baltimore.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Steelers vs. Washington

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Kickoff time: 5:00 p.m. ET

This is the same time that Chiefs-Bills kicked off in Week 6. It’s a bit of an unusual time for an East Coast kickoff, but it’s what the NFL has chosen to do to have both Monday night games go off without a hitch. Since games take an average of about three hours, the league likely hopes that the Fox broadcast is wrapping up just in time for folks to tune into the nightcap.

49ers vs. Bills

Date : Monday, Dec. 7

: Monday, Dec. 7 Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

With the exception of the season-opening “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 1 and the altered Week 4 schedule, ESPN’s Monday night games are scheduled to always start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This works out to a 5:15 p.m. local start time in San Francisco, but with the game being played in Arizona, it’ll kickoff at 6:15 p.m. locally. Fans in Buffalo will be treated to a usual prime-time start time, the first of two-straight weeks where Bills’ fans will be staying up late to watch their squad.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Steelers vs. Washington

This game will take place on Fox, just as it was originally scheduled to on Sunday afternoon. The switch doesn’t mean the game will be a national broadcast, though.

Fox won’t have its top team on this game, but rather the crew that would’ve called the game Sunday. That includes play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and color commentator Daryl Johnston. Here’s the coverage map for Pittsburgh-Washington:

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/8c/pittsburgh-wft-coverage-map-120620_zc76hkptre3k16e1fiynbwdd9.png?t=958732934,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Only those located in red regions of the map above will receive Steelers-WFT. The gray regions can only view the game on DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket. That’s because even though the game was moved to Monday, it didn’t get elevated to a national broadcast.

49ers vs. Bills

ESPN reportedly is trying to negotiate a better TV rights deal with the NFL to negotiate more games in the future, but in 2020, the network’s only package of NFL games is the complete slate of Monday night games. The network will broadcast all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 on its flagship ESPN channel.

ESPN is available on most cable systems in the United States. The network also is available via satellite providers DirecTV (Channel 206) and Dish Network (Channel 140) as well as IPTV providers AT,amp;T U-verse (Channel 602 for SD; Channel 1602 for HD), Verizon Fios (Channel 70 for SD; Channel 570 for HD) and Google Fiber (Channel 21).

ESPN has a new lineup of commentators for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts in 2020 after moving on from last year’s broadcast booth duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst) and Louis Riddick (analyst) will call all Monday night games for ESPN this season. Lisa Salters is still the network’s sideline reporter.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

In regards to 49ers-Bills: Because all “Monday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast on ESPN, they are available to stream live on all of the network’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This should be the streaming preference for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but can’t get in front of a TV.

The Steelers-Washington game features slightly different streaming options due to its broadcast on Fox and not on ESPN. You won’t be able to stream Pittsburgh-WFT on the ESPN app, but you will be able to use Fox’s streaming service, Fox Sports Go. The other streaming options still apply.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options available to watch “Monday Night Football.” Below is the list.

“Monday Night Football” schedule

The schedule of NFL games on Monday nights keeps shifting due to COVID-19, although no games have been added to ESPN’s official “Monday Night Football” docket. Rather, they’ve been broadcast on the networks that were already slated to show those games.

Below is the complete schedule of Monday night games this year.