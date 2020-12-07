Who is the new voice of Missy on Big Mouth?

Big Mouth returned for its fourth season on Friday (4 December), with a host of new actors lending their voices to the show for the first time.

First airing in 2017, Netflix’s animated comedy series follows a group of teenagers as they struggle with puberty.

The show is centred around Nick (Nick Kroll) and Andrew (John Mulaney), with Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph and Jordan Peele also voicing regular characters.

Here are some of the new voices you can expect to hear in Big Mouth season four…

Missy in ‘Big Mouth’ season four (Netflix)

In the previous seasons of Big Mouth, Missy has been voiced by white actor Jenny Slate, but she quit the role in June to make room for a black performer. Ayo Edebiri takes over the role in the show’s ninth episode with season four making multiple direct references to the change.

Seth Goldberg – Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen voices Seth (Netflix)

Knocked Up star Seth Rogen provides the voice of Seth Goldberg, Nick’s “camp best friend” who he meets every year at summer camp.

John Oliver makes a surprise appearance (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver plays Harry, an adult camp counsellor at the camp where Nick, Andrew and Jessi spend their summer.

Trans student Natalie is new to season four of ‘Big Mouth’ (Netflix)

Star of the Saved by the Bell reboot Josie Totah is the voice of Natalie, a transgender girl who attends the summer camp and becomes friends with Jessi. Totah herself is also trans.

Mona the Hormone Monstress – Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton voices Mona, Missy’s hormone monster (Netflix)

Thandie Newton voices Mona, Missie’s hormone monster who first appears at the end of season three as she begins to go through puberty.

Quinta and Lena – Quinta Brunson and Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe and Quinta Brunson make an appearance as Missy’s cousins (Netflix)

Missy’s journey of discovery around what it means to be black plays a big role in Big Mouth season four, with A Black Lady Sketch Show star Quinta Brunson and Master of None’s Lena Waithe playing her cousins in Atlanta who introduce her to black culture.

Tito the Anxiety Mosquito – Maria Bamford

Tito gives Nick (Nick Kroll) anxiety (Netflix)

Playing a mosquito who plagues the teens with anxiety is the comedian Maria Bamford, who is best known for starring in Netflix’s comedy Lady Dynamite.

Izzy and Misha – Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine

‘Big Mouth’ features a ‘PEN15’ crossover (Netflix)

Having starred in Pen15, their own TV show about the struggles of puberty, Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine make a special appearance in Big Mouth season four as Izzy and Misha, two seventh-grade girls Nick and Andrew meet at school.

India Jessica Parker – Mitra Jouhari

Jessi (left) meets India at her new school (Netflix)

Comedian Mitra Jouhari voices India, one of the smart, rich students who spent her summer doing Alzheimer’s research and intimidates Jessi at her new school.

Sterling K Brown – Michael Angelo

Sterling K Brown voices Michael Angelo (Netflix)

Pretentious artist Michael Angelo, who Jessi meets after moving to New York, is voiced by This is Us star Sterling K Brown.

The Gratitoad – Zach Galifianakis

The Gratitoad also makes an appearance (Netflix)

The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis makes a brief appearance in the show’s fourth season as a toad that helps the characters find their “attitude of gratitude”.