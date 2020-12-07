What channel is Steelers vs. Washington on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 13

Who doesn’t love a little extra “Monday Night Football,” especially when it involves the top team in the NFL?

Pittsburgh’s schedule has been altered for a second-straight week as the Steelers (11-0) host Washington on Monday afternoon, just five days after beating Baltimore on a wacky Wednesday Night Football game. While the Steelers won and retained their status atop the AFC, it came at a heavy price in losing linebacker Bud Dupree for the season. Dupree had the seventh-most sacks in the league (8) and is set to become a free agent this offseason. He is the second starting linebacker (Devin Bush) for Pittsburgh to tear his ACL this year.

MORE: Watch tonight’s NFL game live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Washington (4-7) picked up a big win of its own on Thanksgiving in defeating Dallas 41-16. The win puts Washington in a tie with New York for first in the NFC East. Washington’s defensive line continues to be an issue for opposing teams, as its 36 sacks ranks third in the NFL. It’s been a team effort getting after the quarterback with Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Tim Settle and Chase Young all having at least 4.5 sacks.

This is Washington’s only appearance on “Monday Night Football” this year and Pittsburgh’s second of three appearances.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Washington game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Washington on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Since this is a Fox game, it won’t be the usual ESPN “Monday Night Football” crew. Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston will be in the booth with Pam Oliver on the sideline. More than half the country won’t be able to watch this game due to NFL television restrictions, since it was orginally scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Washington on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

MORE: How to watch Steelers vs. Washington on DirecTV

Steelers vs. Washington start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7 Kickoff: 5 p.m. ET

​Steelers vs. Washington is the first of two games on Monday. This game will lead into Bills at 49ers on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Steelers vs. Washington coverage map

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/51/8c/pittsburgh-wft-coverage-map-120620_zc76hkptre3k16e1fiynbwdd9.png?t=958732934,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Pittsburgh vs. Washington in Week 13 will only be available on Fox in the red regions of the map above. That’s due to the game not being originally scheduled as a national broadcast.

In the gray regions, the game can only be seen on DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020