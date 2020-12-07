Wendy Williams Speaks Out About The Passing Of Her Mother (Update)

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Shirley Williams, the mother of talk show host Wendy Williams, recently passed away. There had been no statement issued by the family, however, a friend of the family announced the news via Instagram when she made a post about her passing.

On Monday, Wendy Williams addressed her mother’s passing for the first time. Although there were little to no details about her passing, many people were under the impression that her mother may have passed within the past week. However, Wendy revealed that her mother passed away weeks ago.

Wendy said, “My mom passed away many many weeks ago. You know how during corona, the world topsy turvy, people starving, people out of jobs, just everybody’s life is something new. You know how you lose track of the day and date and the time. All I know was that it was a long time ago.”

She continued to say, “First of all she passed away beautiful and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn’t suffer not one bit.”

As Wendy continued to remember her mother, she also spoke about the close relationship they had throughout the years, and that she knows that her mother is still present.

“Please it’s not like I don’t cry, I just don’t cry in front of you,” said Wendy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As previously reported, family friend and journalist, Courtney Brown shared the news on social media on Sunday, and said in her Instagram post, “One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals. May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.”

We are continuing to keep Wendy and her loved ones lifted in prayer during this time.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Wendy Williams Speaks Out About The Passing Of Her Mother (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.