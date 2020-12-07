Wendy Williams’ Mother, Shirley Williams, Has Died

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

is sad to report that Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, has passed away. A journalist named Courtney Brown, who said her grandmother and Ms Shirley were best friends for 83 years, revealed the news on social media.

One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams ❤️

Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals

May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR