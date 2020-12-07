Wendy Williams’ Mother, Shirley Williams, Has Died

is sad to report that Wendy Williams’ mother, Shirley Williams, has passed away. A journalist named Courtney Brown, who said her grandmother and Ms Shirley were best friends for 83 years, revealed the news on social media.

One of my granny’s best friends for 83 years passed away…Mrs. Shirley Williams ❤️ Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny’s 100th birthday. Mr and Mrs Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals May she rest peacefully and prayers to @wendyshow and the entire family.

Ms Shirley was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher.

She was a civic leader and served in community organizations like the Monmouth County Council of Girl Scouts and the Central Jersey Club of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc.

TRAILER FOR Wendy Williams’ NEW LIFETIME MOVIE – IT LOOKS HOT!!

She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She left behind her three children, Wendy and her siblings Wanda and Thomas, as well as husband Thomas Williams Jr.

Wendy Williams confirmed on her show today that her mom passed on weeks ago. Her cause of death has not been released nor have any details regarding her passing.

Our prayers go out to Wendy and her entire family. Damn, 2020 truly one of the worst years ever.