Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Lisa Witt
Ideally, you’d have nothing but worry-free matchups for reliable wide receivers when the fantasy football playoffs roll around, but our Week 14 fantasy WR rankings show that clearly won’t be the case for most owners. Things look pretty good through the WR2 tier, but there are some major start ’em, sit ’em questions after that. 

Several regular starters, including Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson (@ Buccaneers), Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (vs. Patriots), Terry McLaurin (@ 49ers), Brandin Cooks (@ Bears), Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Washington), Jarvis Landry (vs. Ravens), Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley (@ Chargers), and Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and JuJu Smith-Schuster (@ Bills), have tough statistical matchups, but it’s unlikely any fantasy owners will consider sitting them in standard leagues (aside from maybe Cooks and Landry). 

There are plenty of borderline WRs who will likely be on the wrong side of start ’em, sit ’em decisions this week, though, with Marvin Jones (vs. Packers), Jerry Jeudy (@ Panthers), Christian Kirk (@ Giants), Emmanuel Sanders (@ Eagles), Jakobi Meyers (@ Rams), Curtis Samuel (vs. Broncos), and Nelson Agholor (vs. Colts) all in suboptimal situations. 

Fortunately, there are plenty of other borderline WR3s rising to take their places. Sterling Shepard (vs. Cardinals), Corey Davis (vs. Jaguars), Allen Lazard (@ Lions), Marquise Brown (@ Browns), Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman, and Denzel Mims (@ Seahawks), and T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. (@ Raiders) are in play this week thanks to favorable matchups. 

Going deeper, you can try longshot boom-or-bust plays like David Moore (@ Jets), Jalen Guyton (vs. Falcons), Darnell Mooney (vs. Texans), A.J. Green (vs. Cowboys), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Lions), or one of Keelan Cole, Laviska Shenault Jr., or Collin Johnson (@vs.Titans), but you’d have to be in a pretty deep league — or be a pretty big underdog — to risk using any in the fantasy playoffs. 

Making start ’em, sit ’em decisions at WR won’t be easy this week, but with few injuries (aside from the eternal Kenny Golladay saga), there are plenty of viable options. The key is balancing matchup, consistency, talent, and upside, as well as honestly evaluating your matchup and deciding if you need to gamble on a more boom-or-bust receiver or play it safe with a high-floor option.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 14 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB @ DET
2Keenan Allen, LAC vs. ATL
3A.J. Brown, TEN @ JAX
4DeAndre Hopkins, ARI @ NYG
5Tyreek Hill, KC @ MIA
6DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NYJ
7Allen Robinson, CHI vs. HOU
8Michael Thomas, NO @ PHI
9Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. PIT
10Mike Evans, TB vs. MIN
11Chris Godwin, TB vs. MIN
12Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NYJ
13DeVante Parker, MIA vs. KC
14Amari Cooper, DAL @ CIN
15Calvin Ridley, ATL @ LAC
16Adam Thielen, MIN @ TB
17Terry McLaurin, WAS @ SF
18Julio Jones, ATL @ LAC
19Justin Jefferson, MIN @ TB
20Diontae Johnson, PIT @ BUF
21Tee Higgins, CIN vs. DAL
22CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ CIN
23Robert Woods, LAR vs. NE
24Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. NE
25DJ Chark, JAX vs. TEN
26Chase Claypool, PIT @ BUF
27Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. DAL
28Corey Davis, TEN @ JAX
29Antonio Brown, TB vs. MIN
30Robby Anderson, CAR vs. DEN
31JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ BUF
32D.J. Moore, CAR vs. DEN
33Sterling Shepard, NYG vs. ARI
34Mike Williams, LAC vs. ATL
35Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ SEA
36Deebo Samuel, SF vs. WAS
37T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LV
38Marvin Jones, DET vs. GB
39Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ SEA
40Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. DEN
41Brandin Cooks, HOU @ CHI
42Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. BAL
43Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. WAS
44Cole Beasley, BUF vs. PIT
45Allen Lazard, GB @ DET
46Marquise Brown, BAL @ CLE
47Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ CAR
48Keke Coutee HOU @ CHI
49Christian Kirk, ARI @ NYG
50Denzel Mims, NYJ @ SEA
51Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ LV
52Nelson Agholor, LV vs. IND
53Jakobi Meyers, NE @ LAR
54Jalen Reagor, PHI vs. NO
55Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. BAL
56Willie Snead, BAL @ CLE
57Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ PHI
58Gabriel Davis, BUF vs. PIT
59Michael Gallup, DAL @ CIN
60Darius Slayton, NYG vs. ARI
61Tim Patrick, DEN @ CAR
62David Moore, SEA vs. NYJ
63Golden Tate, NYG vs. ARI
64Keelan Cole, JAX vs. TEN
65Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. ATL
66Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. HOU
67A.J. Green, CIN vs. DAL
68Mohamed Sanu, DET vs. GB
69Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. IND
70Anthony Miller, CHI vs. HOU
71Russell Gage, ATL vs. LAC
72Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX vs. TEN
73Collin Johnson, JAX vs. TEN
74Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. IND
75Sammy Watkins, KC @ MIA
76Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ DET
77Danny Amendola, DET vs. GB
78Zach Pascal, IND @ LV
79Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NE
80Damiere Byrd, NE @ LAR
81Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. KC
82Mecole Hardman, KC @ MIA
83Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ PHI
84KJ Hamler, DEN @ CAR
85Cam Sims WAS @ SF
86Demarcus Robinson, KC @ MIA
87Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. NO
88Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. NO
89Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ NYG
90Brandon Powell, ATL @ LAC
91N’Keal Harry, NE @ LAR
92Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. WAS
93Scotty Miller, TB vs. MIN
94Andy Isabella, ARI @ NYG
95James Washington, PIT @ BUF

