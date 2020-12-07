Week 14 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at tight end

The fantasy playoffs are finally here for most leagues. At this point, streamers at various positions matter more than ever. That might ring most true at tight end. Our Week 14 fantasy TE PPR rankings will sift through all the frustrating options and try to help you find worthwhile starters so you can live to play another round.

This week, Dalton Schultz (@ Bengals) is easily one of the best PPR streaming targets. Schultz is averaging six targets per game, tied for the seventh most among TEs, and he is taking on a Bengals defense that has been among the worst in the league at defending the position all year. Schultz is a bit of a risk in standard formats because he plays for a bad offense, but in PPR, he should be a top-12 play.

Similarly, Logan Thomas (@ 49ers) will move up a bit despite a difficult matchup because of his high target floor. Thomas has seen at least four targets in every game this year. He is prone to the occasional clunker and can be TD-dependent, but he should still be considered a viable streamer in PPR because of his targets. Other, riskier streamers with favorable matchups include Drew Sample (vs. Cowboys), who occasionally sees frequent targets like last week in Miami, Jordan Akins (@ Bears), and whoever starts for the Titans, be it Jonnu Smith (knee) or Anthony Firkser (@ Jaguars).

Conversely, Jordan Reed (vs. Washington) will move down a bit, as he tends to play fewer than half of the 49ers snaps and his targets are sporadic. With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk around to soak up some targets, Reed’s role could decrease, and in a matchup with the league’s No. 1 pass defense, it’s tough to trust him to see consistent targets and catches.

Our PPR rankings could also take a hit if weekly top-five TE Mark Andrews isn’t in action in Week 14. He’s on the COVID list right now and won’t play in the Ravens’ Week 13 game against the Cowboys. He may be able to return after that, but he will need to be monitored. He’s one of the best healthy PPR options available right now behind Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, so fantasy owners will be watching his status closely.

Check back for updates to these TE PPR rankings throughout the week.

Week 14 Fantasy TE PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues