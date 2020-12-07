Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

The fantasy football playoffs are here, bye weeks are over, and our Week 14 fantasy RB rankings are looking pretty strong. With several players returning from injuries and other backs emerging from committee situations, there are plenty of worthwhile running backs in the RB2/flex tier. Of course, with so many potential sleepers available, there could be some difficult start ’em, sit ’em decisions for fantasy owners.

Notably, Christian McCaffrey (vs. Broncos) should have a chance to return following the Panthers’ Week 13 bye. He has played just once since Week 2, but after several weeks off to rehab a shoulder injury, he has a chance to make an immediate impact like he did when he returned from an ankle injury in Week 9. James Conner (COVID), D’Andre Swift (illness), and Josh Jacobs (ankle) should also have chances to return this week, and they will be top-25 players thanks to their volume and versatility. The practice statuses of these players will need to be monitored, but they seem to be trending in the right direction after miss last week.

It’s also worth noting that Devonta Freeman (ankle, COVID) will be eligible to return from IR for the Giants. Even if he does, Wayne Gallman will probably be the lead back for the Giants considering the success that he has had the past month. Freeman can still have flex value depending on his role, but outside of PPR leagues, trusting Freeman is far riskier than any other injured RB that may return (like Joe Mixon, who’s also eligible to come off the IR this week).

Because of the depth and (relative) health at the RB position, there are plenty of worthwhile flex options to trust this week. Whoever starts for the Jets, be it Frank Gore (concussion) or last week’s hero Ty Johnson (@ Seahawks) ,and Cam Akers (vs. Patriots) don’t necessarily have the best matchups, but they should get a good chunk of their team’s carries and pay off in flex spots. Phillip Lindsay (@ Panthers) can also be a solid flex in a good matchup even if he’s producing less than Melvin Gordon. His matchup is a good one, so Lindsay is worth trusting thanks to his decent workload. JK Dobbins (vs. Browns) and Nyheim Hines (@ Raiders) are in similar situations.

Zack Moss and Devin Singeltary stand out as backs to avoid against the Steelers this week. The Steelers are already strong against the run, and Moss and Singletary have been splitting carries. Each week, a new player looks like the backfield leader, so trusting either in this matchup doesn’t seem like a great idea. If you’re desperate, you can go with Moss as a TD-dependent flex, but there are better options out there to target.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 14 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Aaron Jones, GB @ DET
2Derrick Henry, TEN @ JAX
3Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. DEN
4James Robinson, JAX vs. TEN
5David Montgomery, CHI vs. HOU
6Alvin Kamara, NO @ PHI
7Dalvin Cook, MIN @ TB
8Chris Carson, SEA vs. NYJ
9Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. ATL
10Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CIN
11Jonathan Taylor, IND @ LV
12Antonio Gibson, WAS @ SF
13Raheem Mostert, SF vs. WAS
14James Conner, PIT @ BUF
15Melvin Gordon, DEN @ CAR
16Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. KC
17Nick Chubb, CLE vs. BAL
18D’Andre Swift, DET vs. GB
19Ronald Jones II, TB vs. MIN
20Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ MIA
21Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. DAL
22Josh Jacobs, LV vs. IND
23Kenyan Drake, ARI @ NYG
24Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. ARI
25Todd Gurley, ATL @ LAC
26Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. BAL
27Damien Harris, NE @ LAR
28David Johnson, HOU @ CHI
29Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NO
30Cam Akers, LAR vs. NE
31JK Dobbins, BAL @ CLE
32Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ CAR
33Ty Johnson, NYJ @ SEA
34Nyheim Hines, IND @ LV
35J.D. McKissic, WAS @ SF
36Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE
37Zack Moss, BUF vs. PIT
38Leonard Fournette, TB vs. MIN
39Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET
40Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NYJ
41Salvon Ahmed, MIA vs. KC
42James White, NE @ LAR
43Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. ATL
44Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. NE
45Devin Singletary, BUF vs. PIT
46Latavius Murray, NO @ PHI
47Devontae Booker, LV vs. IND
48Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE
49Le’Veon Bell, KC @ MIA
50Chase Edmonds, ARI @ NYG
51Adrian Peterson, DET vs. GB
52Mike Davis, CAR vs. DEN
53Benny Snell, PIT @ BUF
54Duke Johnson, HOU @ CHI
55Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. WAS
56Tony Pollard, DAL @ CIN
57Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. WAS
58Jordan Wilkins, IND @ LV
59Ito Smith, ATL @ LAC
60Brian Hill, ATL @ LAC
61Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NE
62Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. GB
63Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NO
64Boston Scott, PHI vs. NO
65Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. ATL
66Samaje Perine, CIN vs. DAL
67Ameer Abdullah, MIN @ TB
68Josh Adams, NYJ @ SEA
69Darrel Williams, KC @ MIA
70D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ JAX
71Dion Lewis, NYG vs. ARI
72Sony Michel, NE @ LAR
73Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ JAX
74Royce Freeman, DEN @ CAR
75Anthony McFarland, PIT @ BUF

