Week 14 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Lisa Witt
The fantasy football playoffs are here, and our Week 14 fantasy RB PPR rankings are looking as strong as ever. Thanks to bye weeks (finally) being finished and several key players (hopefully) returning from injuries, there are plenty of viable options to trust in tough start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

One of the biggest stories of Week 14 will be the potential return of Christian McCaffrey. Since Week 2, McCaffrey has played just one game while battling a high-ankle sprain and a shoulder injury, and his fantasy owners are hoping to get him back before the first week of the playoffs. It seems like he’ll be ready to play, and if he does, he’ll be a staple of the top five of our PPR rankings moving forward.

There are a few other key injuries that will impact the RB landscape. James Conner (COVID), D’Andre Swift (illness), and Josh Jacobs (ankle) all will look to return to action in Week 14. They will all fall in the RB2 range if they are able to play. Devonta Freeman (ankle, COVID) and Joe Mixon (foot) will also be eligible to return from the IR this week.

Per usual, the likes of Nyheim Hines (@ Raiders), J.D. McKissic (@ 49ers), James White (@ Rams), and Chase Edmonds (@ Giants) will all see an upgrade in PPR formats because they play big roles in the passing games of their respective teams. Meanwhile, Zack Moss (vs. Steelers), Frank Gore (@ Seahawks), and Damien Harris (@ Rams) will all get slight downgrades, as they’re used more as true between-the-tackles options and don’t catch many passes.

It’s worth noting that if Gore (concussion) doesn’t play, backup Ty Johnson is an adept pass-catcher, so he might actually get a bump in value in PPR leagues in a game where the Jets figure to trail by quite a bit in the second half.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 14 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Aaron Jones, GB @ DET
2Christian McCaffrey, CAR vs. DEN
3Derrick Henry, TEN @ JAX
4Alvin Kamara, NO @ PHI
5James Robinson, JAX vs. TEN
6Dalvin Cook, MIN @ TB
7Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. ATL
8Chris Carson, SEA vs. NYJ
9David Montgomery, CHI vs. HOU
10Antonio Gibson, WAS @ SF
11Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ CIN
12Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. KC
13Jonathan Taylor, IND @ LV
14James Conner, PIT @ BUF
15Raheem Mostert, SF vs. WAS
16Melvin Gordon, DEN @ CAR
17D’Andre Swift, DET vs. GB
18Nick Chubb, CLE vs. BAL
19Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ MIA
20Ronald Jones II, TB vs. MIN
21Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. DAL
22Kenyan Drake, ARI @ NYG
23Josh Jacobs, LV vs. IND
24Wayne Gallman, NYG vs. ARI
25Nyheim Hines, IND @ LV
26David Johnson, HOU @ CHI
27Todd Gurley, ATL @ LAC
28Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NO
29Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. BAL
30Damien Harris, NE @ LAR
31J.D. McKissic, WAS @ SF
32Cam Akers, LAR vs. NE
33Ty Johnson, NYJ @ SEA
34JK Dobbins, BAL @ CLE
35Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ CAR
36James White, NE @ LAR
37Gus Edwards, BAL @ CLE
38Zack Moss, BUF vs. PIT
39Leonard Fournette, TB vs. MIN
40Jamaal Williams, GB @ DET
41Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. NE
42Chase Edmonds, ARI @ NYG
43Devin Singletary, BUF vs. PIT
44Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NYJ
45Salvon Ahmed, MIA vs. KC
46Kalen Ballage, LAC vs. ATL
47Le’Veon Bell, KC @ MIA
48Latavius Murray, NO @ PHI
49Duke Johnson, HOU @ CHI
50Devontae Booker, LV vs. IND
51Mark Ingram, BAL @ CLE
52Adrian Peterson, DET vs. GB
53Mike Davis, CAR vs. DEN
54Jerick McKinnon, SF vs. WAS
55Benny Snell, PIT @ BUF
56Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. WAS
57Tony Pollard, DAL @ CIN
58Boston Scott, PHI vs. NO
59Jordan Wilkins, IND @ LV
60Ito Smith, ATL @ LAC
61Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. GB
62Brian Hill, ATL @ LAC
63Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NE
64Jordan Howard, PHI vs. NO
65Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. ATL
66Samaje Perine, CIN vs. DAL
67Ameer Abdullah, MIN @ TB
68Josh Adams, NYJ @ SEA
69Darrel Williams, KC @ MIA
70D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ JAX
71Dion Lewis, NYG vs. ARI
72Sony Michel, NE @ LAR
73Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ JAX
74Royce Freeman, DEN @ CAR
75Anthony McFarland, PIT @ BUF

