‘Walker’: Matt Barr Cast as Best Friend Hoyt on The CW Drama

Jared Padalecki’s upcoming Walker series has nabbed yet another CW vet: Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats) will recur as the titular Cordell’s best friend, Hoyt, EW.com reports. The character is described as “Hill Country’s Han Solo” and a “Lonestar lothario” who finds himself on the opposite side of the law from his pal.

The reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger stars Supernatural vet Padalecki as “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” per the official synopsis. “He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

As previously reported, the cast also includes Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Walker’s younger brother Liam, a gay conservative who was just promoted to ADA. Meanwhile, Lindsey Morgan (The 100) is Walker’s new partner Micki, and Coby Bell (The Gifted) is Captain Larry James, the only African American man in the Texas Rangers’ Austin headquarters.

Mitch Pileggi — who recurred as Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather on Supernatural — will take on the role of Walker’s conservative, tough-as-nails father, Bonham. Additionally, Padalecki’s real-life wife Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural, Wildfire) recurs as Walker’s late spouse, who appears via flashbacks, while Odette Annable (Supergirl) guest-stars as a bartender and old friend of both Walker and his wife.

Barr most recently starred in CBS’ Blood & Treasure (Season 2 production status still TBD). His other TV credits include Sleepy Hollow, Hatfields & McCoys, Harper’s Island and One Tree Hill.

Walker premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c.