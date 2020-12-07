Veristat Named Top Patient Recruitment Company 2020 by Pharma Tech Outlook

Article content continued

Responding rapidly to the COVID-19 situation and taking a thoughtful scientific approach towards it, Veristat has expanded virtual ecosystems for clients specific to their needs ensuring continuity of ongoing and new clinical trials. The company has developed a “rescue study methodology,” comprised of a series of non-conventional good clinical practice (GCP) compliant tactics for supporting trials. By setting up virtual sites, Veristat ensures the continuity of studies by allowing patients to participate in trials remotely through telemedicine patient portals and at-home visits. Access to the required equipment and medical supplies promptly enabled patients to continue the programs and clients to begin new programs. The company safeguarded patient recruitment throughout the pandemic with its rescue strategies. This included web console technology for staff to interact, patient portals for patients and physicians to communicate via telemedicine, and secure document exchange portals for the collection of study documentation.

Applying knowledge from the various COVID-19 trials that they have conducted, Veristat established a COVID taskforce to centralize the lessons learned and to leverage the most successful approaches on the different trials to focus the trial activities to achieve the highest enrollment. “We are continuously working on advancing the trials in a productive and impactful way unique for each clinical setting to ensure we respond to a highly elevated sense of urgency due to the pandemic and evolving client needs,” stated Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer at Veristat.

About Veristat:

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), enables sponsors to solve the unique and complex challenges associated with accelerating therapies through clinical development to regulatory approval. With more than 26 years’ experience in clinical trial planning and execution, Veristat is equipped to support any development program. Our team has prepared nearly 100 marketing applications for approval with global regulatory authorities in the last ten years.

Veristat’s focus on novel drug development has led to success when handling the unknowns that arise across complicated therapeutic areas, such as rare/ultra-rare disease, cell and gene therapies, oncology, and infectious disease trials. We apply this knowledge base every day to solve any clinical program’s challenges, from the simplest to the complex. Veristat has assembled an extraordinary team of experts worldwide who have mastered therapeutic development intricacies, enabling sponsors to succeed in extending and saving lives. For more information, visit www.veristat.com.

