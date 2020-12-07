UConn postpones game vs. St. John’s due to COVID-19

The start-stop nature of the college basketball season for the UConn Huskies men’s team will continue through at least early December.

UConn confirmed on Sunday that it is temporarily pausing team activities following the discovery of a positive COVID-19 test result.

“Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume,” UConn added.

Friday’s game against the St. John’s Red Storm is listed as postponed on the UConn website. It’s unknown if that contest will be rescheduled. The Huskies are currently slated to face the Georgetown Hoyas this coming Sunday. No announcement about that matchup was made as of early Monday afternoon.

As noted by ESPN and the Associated Press, UConn was supposed to play against the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday but had that game called off because of a positive COVID-19 result discovered within the Wolfpack’s traveling party. Back in early November, UConn announced the finding of a positive test result and halted activities for two weeks. The Huskies were, however, cleared to meet the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Nov. 25.

UConn won that game 102-75.