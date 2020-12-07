U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58% By .com

© . U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.58%



.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the fell 0.58%, while the index lost 0.30%, and the index climbed 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which rose 2.93% or 6.81 points to trade at 239.52 at the close. Meanwhile, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) added 1.38% or 1.69 points to end at 123.94 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.04% or 1.42 points to 138.61 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 4.02% or 2.09 points to trade at 49.90 at the close. Dow Inc (NYSE:) declined 3.34% or 1.84 points to end at 53.21 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 3.04% or 2.84 points to 90.44.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.49% to 568.75, L Brands Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.81% to settle at 40.09 and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:) which gained 4.63% to close at 17.16.

The worst performers were Arconic Corp (NYSE:) which was down 7.57% to 28.56 in late trade, CenturyLink Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.21% to settle at 10.01 and TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which was down 4.87% to 9.77 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 130.84% to 2.470, Greenland Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 54.23% to settle at 8.56 and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 50.75% to close at 4.01.

The worst performers were Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 34.38% to 5.74 in late trade, Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 29.96% to settle at 7.3050 and Curis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 27.39% to 1.365 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1857 to 1239 and 78 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1633 fell and 1346 advanced, while 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in L Brands Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.81% or 1.84 to 40.09. Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.04% or 1.42 to 138.61. Shares in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 130.84% or 1.400 to 2.470. Shares in Greenland Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 54.23% or 3.01 to 8.56.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 4.52% to 21.73.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 1.24% or 22.75 to $1862.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.28% or 0.59 to hit $45.67 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 1.14% or 0.56 to trade at $48.69 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.2115, while USD/JPY fell 0.10% to 104.03.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.17% at 90.847.