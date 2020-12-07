Twitter Tries To CANCEL JT From City Girls Over Problematic Old Tweets!!

JT, one hanf of the popular female rap group City Girls is trending on Twitter this morning, in a bad way. learned that people have pulled up some old tweets by JT, and are hoping to get the pretty rapper cancelled.

The tweets are all from before the City Girls blew up, and they are definitely tasteless.

Here are just a few of the tweets:

City Girls are an American hip hop duo from Miami, Florida consisting of Yung Miami (born Caresha Romeka Brownlee on February 11, 1994) and JT (born Jatavia Shakara Johnson on December 3, 1992).

They garnered attention after making an uncredited guest appearance on Drake’s chart-topping hit, “In My Feelings”. Their debut studio album, Girl Code (2018), spawned the platinum certified singles “Twerk” and “Act Up”. Their second studio album, City on Lock was released in 2020.

JT was held at FCI Tallahassee on fraudulent credit card charges, after turning herself into the authorities. She served a two year feeder prison sentence and was released March 21, 2020.

To celebrate her release, JT released a track titled “JT First Day Out”. On the song, she shouts out Yung Miami, rapping “I been a real bitch way before the fed case / Yung Miami held me down, that’s a bitch ace / And if a bitch try her, it’s a cold case”.

A few celebrities showed to be displeased with the incarceration of the artist; Trina wore a T-shirt that had “Free JT” written on it and Drake posted on Instagram “Free my shorty”.

