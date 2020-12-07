TV Ratings for Sunday, Dec. 6: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Series Lows

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, A Holly Dolly Christmas gifted CBS with both the largest audience (6.2 million total viewers) and the best demo rating (0.7) for any entertainment program this Sunday night.

That said, it gave NCIS: Los Angeles a decidedly weaker lead-in than 60 Minutes typically does, setting up a double pump of the high-octane drama for its two lowest sets of numbers to date: 4.5 mil/0.5, followed by 4 mil/0.4 (read post mortem)

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14 mil/3.8) is down from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | AFV (4.7 mil/0.6) and Supermarket Sweep (2.8 mil/0.6) were steady, while Millionaire (2.9 mil/0.5) and Card Sharks (1.8 mil/0.3) ticked up.

THE CW | Pandora (364K/0.1) and The Outpost (350K/0.1) both added viewers, while the latter also ticked up in the demo.

FOX | The Simpsons (1.6 mil/0.5) dipped, Bless the Harts returned to 1.1 mil/0.4, and Bob’s Burgers (1.2 mil/0.5) and Family Guy (1.4 mil/0.6) were both steady.

