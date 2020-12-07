Trumper Kellyanne Conway Admits Biden Won The Election

Kellyanne Conway, former White House presidential counselor and one of Trump’s closest advisors, has admitted that Joe Biden won the election.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway said during an interview with news site, The 19th.

“If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail,” she continued. “I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Trump is still fighting to have the results of the election overturned and is yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

TRUMP REVEALS HOW HE FEELS ABOUT WOMEN

Trump still continues to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

“My mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“If Republicans allow it to happen, you’ll never have another Republican elected in the history of this country, at a Senate level or at a presidential level.”