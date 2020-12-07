Tory Lanez Defends ‘Daystar’ Album Release

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14

Singer Tory Lanez faced backlash when he released his Daystar album, which addressed the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

On the album, Lanez claimed that he had been framed — and although he did not outright deny harming the Houston rapper, many felt that the album was disrespectful and inappropriate.

TORY LANEZ ADDRESSED THEE STALLION SHOOTING CLAIMS

A fan posted to social media that Lanez needs to state outright whether he shot Thee Stallion or not.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR