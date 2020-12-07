Tory Lanez Defends ‘Daystar’ Album Release

Singer Tory Lanez faced backlash when he released his Daystar album, which addressed the alleged shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

On the album, Lanez claimed that he had been framed — and although he did not outright deny harming the Houston rapper, many felt that the album was disrespectful and inappropriate.

TORY LANEZ ADDRESSED THEE STALLION SHOOTING CLAIMS

A fan posted to social media that Lanez needs to state outright whether he shot Thee Stallion or not.

He responded: “I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”

The L.A. County D.A.’s Office charged Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to the felony assault charge.