Three members of Raptors test positive for COVID-19 By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6


TORONTO () – Three members of the Toronto Raptors have tested positive for COVID-19 during the league-mandated testing period prior to training camp, the NBA team said on Monday.

The Raptors, who in 2019 became the first Canadian team to win an NBA championship, did not identify the individuals but said all three are self-isolating away from the rest of the organization.

“Adherence to protocols, follow-up testing and contact tracing has so far revealed no spread to other members of the Raptors organization,” the Raptors said in a statement.

The team also said media access scheduled for Monday with head coach Nick Nurse and starting point guard Kyle Lowry have been cancelled.

The Raptors, who arrived in Tampa, Florida, last week for training camp, will start the 2020-21 season playing homes games in the U.S. city because of travel restrictions the Canadian government has put in place stemming from the pandemic.

The Raptors, who lost a decisive seventh game to the Boston Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference semi-final, open their season on Dec. 23.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR