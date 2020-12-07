There’s now an Elder Scrolls choose-your-own-adventure on Twitter

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Elder Scrolls games are available on PC, all sorts of consoles including even, the Nintendo Switch. But now Bethesda ANZ is offering users a choose-your-own-adventure through Twitter.

It starts off with the player have to pick between a road, snowy hills or the woods and it branches off from there. This choose your own adventure Twitter story goes alongside the launch of the Markarth DLC game for Elder Scrolls Online. ESO is also free until December 9th.

Markarth takes place in Tamriel, so gamers who played Skyrim should remember the town. This Markarth DLC Game Pack ends ESO’s ‘Dark Heart of Skyrim’ storyline.

After getting through the adventure if you’re playing from Australia and New Zealand you can screenshot an image and submit it to win a digital ESO prize pack.

Source: Bethesda ANZ, Via: Engadget 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR