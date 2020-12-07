The ‘Most receiving yards as a rookie’ quiz

The Minnesota Vikings entered the weekend sporting a disappointing 5-6 record and needing a win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars to stay within shouting distance of a playoff berth. It wasn’t easy, but a 23-yard field goal from Dan Bailey with less than two minutes to go in overtime finally ended things. Next week, they travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs in a game that will have massive implications for the NFC playoff picture.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Few things have gone Minnesota’s way in 2020, but rookie wideout Justin Jefferson has been a revelation for Mike Zimmer’s squad. On Sunday, he became just the second Minnesota rookie to top 1,000 yards in a season. And with four games still to go, it appears rather likely that Jefferson will end up breaking the franchise’s record for receiving yards by a rookie. So with that in mind, how many of the players with the most receiving yards as a rookie for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!