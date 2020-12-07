The Most Emotional Reactions to Euphoria’s Epic Rue Episode

But like most fans expressed on Twitter, so much of Rue and Ali’s dialogue was a little too close to home. Throughout, they share uncomfortable realizations, such as the fact that for Rue, sobriety isn’t something she’s that interested in. She says, “To tell you the truth, drugs are probably the only reason I haven’t killed myself.’

Elsewhere, Ali asks a server named Marsha to swoop in with some advice about sobriety, which, even taken out of context, completely ripped our hearts to shreds. “Everything that’s good to you isn’t always good for you,” she says. Can anyone whip up a quote graphic for us to share on Instagram? The wise waitress also says, “Trouble don’t last always and it doesn’t if you want to make a change.”