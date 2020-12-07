The Kremlin Is Offering Russians Free Vaccines, but Will They Take Them?

MOSCOW — Aleksei Zakharov, a Moscow economics professor, got the Russian coronavirus vaccine injected into his upper arm over the weekend.

Getting the shot was an easy decision, he said — not because the Russian government said it was safe, but because scores of Russians have shared their experience with it on social media.

“I trust the grass roots collection of information far more, of course, than what the state says, at least before the testing results are available and published in a medical journal,” Mr. Zakharov, 44, said in a telephone interview Monday, already clear of a mild fever — a side-effect of the vaccine. “There’s no safe, no-risk option here. Either you get the vaccine or you risk getting sick.”

Russia made its coronavirus vaccine available for free in recent days to teachers, medical workers and social-service employees younger than 61 in Moscow. But even more than in the West, a lack of trust is hobbling Russia’s rollout of a vaccine: the country’s scientists may well have made great strides in battling the pandemic, but many Russians are not ready to believe it.