Thai tax collectors to streamline revenues with blockchain tech in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Thailand’s tax collection agency will use blockchain technology to streamline tax payments next year.

The Excise Department will use blockchain to improve its revenue collection in lieu of actually raising taxes as the Thai economy still makes a gradual recovery.