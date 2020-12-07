Texans’ Deshaun Watson ‘tired of losing’ after tough defeat

Will Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually want out of Houston? It seems that way.

Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts marked the fifth time this season that the Texans lost by one score or less. It left Watson feeling especially frustrated.

“I mean, the s–t hurts. I’m tired of losing,” Watson said, per KPRC-TV. “Being so close over the years is just — yeah, I mean, it’s just tough. It’s tough.”

The Texans trailed the Colts 26-20 on Sunday with the opportunity to win the game in the final moments of the fourth quarter, but a fumbled snap at the two-yard line resulted in Houston suffering another heartbreaking loss in what has been a disappointing season thus far.