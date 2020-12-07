Telegram begins beta testing support for Announce Messages with Siri feature

With iOS 13, AirPods and Powerbeats Pro added a new Announce Messages with Siri feature that uses Siri to read out the incoming message and transcribe your reply. Now, Telegram has started beta testing support for the feature.

Announce Messages with Siri works with the default Messages app and other first-party Apple apps, but a Siri API is available for third-party developers who wish to adopt the functionality.

As first spotted by The 8-Bit, the latest beta version of Telegram adds support for Announce Messages with Siri. This means that whenever you get a message through Telegram, Siri will read the text to you and allow you to speak to reply. If you’re running the Telegram beta, you can find the setting in Settings > Notifications > Announce Messages With Siri.

Telegram is the first third-party app with to support Announce Messages with Siri, but there is no timetable on when the feature will move out of beta and be available to everyone. Other messaging apps such as WhatsApp have not revealed any plans to support the feature.

Announce Messages with Siri is compatible with Apple headphones featuring the H1 chip: second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats, and Beats Solo Pro. The feature works with iOS 13 and later.

If you are wearing AirPods and a text comes in, you will hear a chime and then Siri will read out the text of the message. After a beat, there will be a chime to signal you can reply. Simply speak your reply and Siri transcribes your speech to text and sends it back to the contact to continue the conversation.

You can learn more about how to use and how to customize Announce Messages with Siri in our detailed guide right here.

