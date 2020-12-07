Teen Shows To Watch On Netflix



Netflix



Derry Girls is not just one of the best teen shows in recent years, it’s one of the best shows in general. Set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, it tells the story of four girls and one boy who are experiencing all the highs and lows of teen life against the backdrop of the Troubles. It’s about resilience and normalcy in abnormal times, which is more relevant than ever — but most importantly of all, it’s just really freaking funny, with stunning comedic writing and performances.